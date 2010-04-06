What’s My Wedding Hairstyle Timeline?

Guest editor Paul Labrecque is the owner of three New York City salons andhas worked with countless celebrities, including Anne Hathaway, Rene Zellweger, Kelly Ripa, Kristin Chenoweth and Beth Ostrosky-Stern. Want to achieve a gorgeous updo hairstyle like that of Kate Hudson, pictured below? Here, Labrecque shares a timeline to ensure your wedding beauty plans are on track.

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

I prefer to see brides for a hairstyle trial about 6 to 8 weeks before the wedding. That way, I have plenty of time to consult with her about looks and we can create a plan of action if we need to color and cut her hair before the wedding. I ask brides to come in for their trial wearing either a white shirt or a blouse with the same cut as the wedding gown. I also suggest my brides get their makeup trial with a member of my fabulous makeup team on the same day so the complete wedding day look is created together all at once.

Brides should have their last haircut three weeks before the wedding, and hair color two weeks prior. Four days before the big day, if hair is dry or damaged, the bride should come in for a Lemongrass Deep Conditioning treatment. All of this leading up to the big day will make the final look “walk down the aisle” ready.