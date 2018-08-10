StyleCaster
How to Find a Wedding Hairstyle for Your Face Shape

by
Photo: ImaxTree.

Planning a wedding seems easy-breezy… until you actually begin the planning process. From finding the perfect venue to picking your bridal party to saying yes to the dress, gearing up for your special day takes a whole lot of work and dedication. We know that looking perfect for this once-in-a-lifetime occasion is probably at the top of your list, so we want to help ease your mind when it comes to your bridal ‘do. While it starts with what you feel most comfortable in, there are a few pro tricks and tips to highlighting your face and looking flawless in pictures.

Runway-Approved Updos That Work on a Variety of Textures and Lengths

We touched base with hair pros to get the scoop on how to say “I do” to the best hairstyle for your face type. If you’re not sure where to start, find which face shape you have and pair it with a flattering hairstyle.

Oval: Your face is longer than it is wide and your cheeks are the widest area of your face.

Round: The length of your face is the same as the width and typically with a rounded hairline and jawline.

Square: Your hairline is straight and your cheekbones are as wide as your forehead and jaw.

Diamond: Your forehead is narrower than your cheekbones, and your chin comes to a point with minimal roundness. 

Heart: Your cheekbones are as wide as your forehead with your chin coming to a strong point. Your face is likely shorter in length than most.

Originally published June 2013. Updated August 2018.

1 of 10
For Oval Face

Best Updo Style: “Oval face shape allows for universal styling and gives a bride many options to explore,” says Dana Marcovici, Butterfly Studio Salon Wedding Specialist. Because your options are endless, experiment with a detailed bohemian braid or ultra-femme chignon.

Photo: Instagram/@mariah_gloout
For Oval Face

Best Down Style: There aren’t many restrictions when it comes to optimal hairstyles for the oval-shaped face. Dress up your ordinary tresses with brushed out beach waves for a glamorous, yet effortless look.

Photo: Instagram/@vowsofstyle
For Round Face

Best Updo Style: For round faces, it’s best to add height and not width to your face structure. Keeping more volume at the roots and tighter on the sides helps to elongate your face shape. So, if you’re slicking your strands back, try teasing near the crown of your head to add volume.

Photo: Instagram/@fatimadoesglam
For Round Face

Best Down Style: If you want your tresses to flow freely, try sweeping back half of your hair with a blinged-out hair accessory.

Photo: Instagram/@onlo_beauty
For Square Face

Best Updo: “To make a square face appear softer, try adding a side part,” suggests Marcovici. The addition of a side part allows you to sport your favorite updos with ease.

Photo: Instagram/@blackbohobride
For Square Face

Best Down Style: If you’re wearing your hair out, the side part is still a good rule of thumb for square-shaped faces. Also, try pulling out pieces along the hairline to soften the jawline.

Photo: Instagram/@cambriajoy
For Diamond Face

Best Updo: “Consider adding volume to the sides of your head, near your eyes, to draw attention there,” says Cutler stylist Jocelyn Marrero.

Photo: Instagram/@thebeautytribenc
For Diamond Face

Best Down Style: For a diamond face, you want to avoid the forehead and chin area looking too narrow, so adding fullness from the bottom up will help add balance around the smaller points of your face.

Photo: Instagram/@azevedobeauty_
View this post on Instagram

We think our beautiful "Collette" hair band is the perfect accent to your elegant wedding day look! Available in silver or gold. . . Photo by @taradeatonphoto ~ Hair and Makeup by @vanitybelles . . #bridalaccessories #bridalhairaccessories #bridalhairaccessory #bridalhairpiece #bridalhairpieces #bridehair #bridehairaccessories #bridehairpiece #bridehairpieces #bridehairstyle #bridehairstyles #hairaccessories #hairjewellery #hairjewelry #headpiece #headpieces #weddinghair #weddinghairaccessories #weddinghairaccessory #weddinghairideas #weddinghairpiece #weddinghairpieces #weddinghairstyle #weddinghairstyles #haircomesthebride #bridalhair #hairaccessory #hairjewels #haircomesthebride #hairjewels

A post shared by Hair Comes the Bride (@haircomesthebride) on

For Heart Face

Best Updo: Heart-shaped faces look best with bangs so don’t be afraid to rock fringe on your special day. If you don’t have bangs, try adding soft, face-framing curls to get a similar look.

Photo: Instagram/@haircomesthebride
For Heart Face

Best Down Style: Keep volume around the jawline to balance out the narrowness of your chin. After all, there is no such thing as too much volume.

Photo: Instagram/@glamsquad

