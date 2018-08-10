How to Find a Wedding Hairstyle for Your Face Shape

Planning a wedding seems easy-breezy… until you actually begin the planning process. From finding the perfect venue to picking your bridal party to saying yes to the dress, gearing up for your special day takes a whole lot of work and dedication. We know that looking perfect for this once-in-a-lifetime occasion is probably at the top of your list, so we want to help ease your mind when it comes to your bridal ‘do. While it starts with what you feel most comfortable in, there are a few pro tricks and tips to highlighting your face and looking flawless in pictures.

We touched base with hair pros to get the scoop on how to say “I do” to the best hairstyle for your face type. If you’re not sure where to start, find which face shape you have and pair it with a flattering hairstyle.

Oval: Your face is longer than it is wide and your cheeks are the widest area of your face.

Round: The length of your face is the same as the width and typically with a rounded hairline and jawline.

Square: Your hairline is straight and your cheekbones are as wide as your forehead and jaw.

Diamond: Your forehead is narrower than your cheekbones, and your chin comes to a point with minimal roundness.

Heart: Your cheekbones are as wide as your forehead with your chin coming to a strong point. Your face is likely shorter in length than most.

Originally published June 2013. Updated August 2018.