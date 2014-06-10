Wedding Hair Dos and Don’ts

The bride is the leading lady of her wedding day, her gown the main attraction. But bridal hair is what pulls her look together, and there’s a lot of risks and rewards in the hair preparation process. Follow these simple hair rules for the best possible wedding photos.

The dress comes first.

“If you haven’t said yes to the dress, don’t settle on a hairstyle just yet!” says Marlene Montanez of Latest-Hairstyles.com. And keep with that theme as you go on. There’s no better way to get an idea of the whole look than scheduling your hair and makeup trial the same day as a dress fitting. You’ll be able to see exactly how it all works together before your actual wedding day and make sure your hairstyle matches your wedding dress. Don’t forget to take plenty of pictures.

Hot and humid climates will not bode well for hair.

Do a loose tie up or braid in some way, but don’t leave your hair down in humid weather. Your hair, no matter how much spray you have, will turn to frizz if left down, says Preeti Moberg, co-founder and CEO of Blue Mango Weddings and creator of The Big Fat Indian Wedding.

Always do a trial.

A trial will help you visualize your look and help you gain understanding of what your hairstylist wants. If you don’t like it, do speak up! Sometimes it is really hard because everyone wants your hair to be a certain way (all down, all pinned up, in a braid, whatever), but you should feel happy and pretty with your hair. The worst thing that happens is your stylist pushes you to something you don’t like.

Consider extensions.

Do get extensions if you want to recreate a look from Pinterest. “I use clip-in pieces or wefts and pin them in,” says Julie Flury of DC’s Jewel Hair Design LLC. Don’t get extensions if it doesn’t feel natural to you, Alison Harper of DC’s Alison Harper & Company, LLC says. “If [a bride] isn’t used to wearing extensions, they may feel awkward on a really important day. I wouldn’t want anyone feeling uncomfortable, instead of beautiful.”

Prioritize comfort.

How do you feel most beautiful, natural and comfortable? That, says Yana Sklyar of LA’s Yana Beauty Studio, is the ultimate deciding factor in your wedding day hair.

Avoid anything drastic.

Weeks before your wedding is not the time to schedule a drastic haircut or hair color change. Instead, make sure you’ve scheduled any needed hair maintenance at least a few weeks before the big day, suggests Montanez.

Take photos with you to your hair trial.

Telling isn’t the same as showing, so bring as many photos as you can to your hair appointment. “This will really help your hairstylist know exactly what you’re looking for, and he or she will be able to recommend ways it may or may not work for you and how to make the hairstyle even better. Magazine tear outs or your bridal hair board on Pinterest are great sources of inspiration,” says Montanez.

Embrace hair accessories.

Even if you’re going with a classic bridal hairstyle, a beautiful bridal hair accessory is a gorgeous way to add a little pizazz to your look. Pins, headbands and floral hairpieces can bring that bit of bling to your wedding day.

Read more: 10 Gorgeous Wedding Updo Hairstyles