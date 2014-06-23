Yikes! 11 Real-Life Wedding Disasters You Have to See

Brides spend months planning every detail of their wedding day, but that doesn’t mean things can’t still go wrong. A groomsman dozes off mid0ceremony, a ringbearer trips and falls, or that-crazy-cousin of yours drinks way too much champagne and decides to mimic a pole dancer at the reception. And let’s not even talk about the disaster risks you get animals when animals are involved in the ceremony. But sometimes it’s refreshing to see that lots of weddings aren’t perfect replicas of a dreamy Pinterest board. To that end, we’ve compiled a list of 11 must-see wedding disasters that hopefully prove the old “the worse the wedding, better the marriage” idiom still stands.

You’ve made it through the vows and you’re about to exchange rings when your best man trips and falls, leading to the best domino effect swimming pool disaster ever.



Your drunk single cousin has too much to drink and thinks the tent-pole is a stripper pole. Biggest wedding disaster (with possible side injuries) occurs.



This bridal party loved the idea of making a horse and buggy entrance, until a steep hill and gravity started to join the party.



Some ceremonies can be a bit dry, but when this groomsman decided to fall asleep while standing, he should have stood a little further away from the stairs.



What happens when you have a large bridal party on a tiny pier? Exactly what you think would happen.



Strolling in on the back of a beautiful white horse seems like an elegant idea, until that horse decides to make its own moves:



This Beyoncé “Drunk In Love” group dance proves the only person that should dance to “Drunk In Love” is Beyoncé.



All seems good and fine until 30 seconds in, when a schizophrenic cousin decides to have his coming to Jesus moment.



What starts out as a cute cake exchange quickly slips into something else:



This bride takes tribal music a little too literally with her own interpretive dance:



This bride’s dog gets a little too excited to see her owner look wedding-ready:

