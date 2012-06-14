9 Amazing Nail Colors for Wedding Day Manicures

Picking the color of your dress and veil is easy. Picking the color of your shoes, makeup and nails becomes infinitely tougher once you factor in your theme, wedding colors and the time of day you’re planning on tying the knot. These logistics may seem silly in the grand scheme of things, but knowing how much time and energy brides put into their special day, it only makes sense to factor in all the possible variables.

To help you nail down (ahem) at least part of your beauty arsenal, we decided to join forces with Sally Hansen® to highlight some of our favorite bridal nail trends of the season. Figuring in the time of day and the formality of the big event (or lack thereof), we came up with six color options for morning, noon and night.

Whether you’re a traditional girl who has her heart set on a pastel mani or a wild one who’s ready to add a touch of neon into the mix, these options are a must-have — especially when you opt for the Sally Hansen® Diamond Strength™ No Chip Nail Color version (can you say 10 days with no chips or cracks?).

