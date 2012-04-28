Polished Tips: 10 Nail Polish Ideas For Your Wedding Day

Your wedding day is filled with a lot of big decisions and we’re here to make it just a little bit easier. While the flowers, dress, music and food are all up to you, we can provide some guidance in the beauty department — especially nails. Usually the last thing on your mind in the months leading up to your walk down the aisle, your nail polish selection is equally as important as your lipstick and perfume choice, so don’t leave it for the last minute!
Lucky for you, we’ve been keeping track of the latest bridal trends and have a few great ideas for dressing up your tips for the big day. Whether you’re a classic bride, fashion forward or quirky, we’ve got the perfect polish shades for you to wear and not regret when you get your photo proofs back.
Check out our slideshow above to see our suggestions
Pink nails are a bridal classic. Whether left alone or updated with a sparkly accent finger -- you can never go wrong with a sheer pink coat on your big day!
Cupcakes and Cashmere
adore-a-ball, $8, essie.com
Baby Love, $16, lippmanncollection.stores.yahoo.net
Dior Ivory, $23, sephora.com
Ciate Strawberry Milkshake, $15, sephora.com
For the Parisian bride, nothing goes better with your white gown than your red nails. The perfect varnish for a chic bridal look, red polish is the perfect option for the stylish bride.
Karla's Closet
Nars Dovima, $18, sephora.com
Julep January, $14, sephora.com
Illamasqua Alarm, $15, sephora.com
It's the latest and greatest in bridal trends. Instead of fretting over your 'something blue' on your big day you can wear it on your tips!
Glitter Guide
Nars Kutki, $18, sephora.com
Essie Borrowed and Blue, $8, shop.nordstrom.com
butter London Blagger, $14, shop.nordstrom.com