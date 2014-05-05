Makeup You Should Never (Ever!) Wear on Your Wedding Day

Wedding day makeup is about as important as it gets. Your wedding photos will live on forever (thanks, Facebook), so you need to look your absolute best. As you begin to plan your beauty look, beware certain products that don’t photograph so well. Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino shares the products he thinks brides should stay away from on their big day.

“Avoid anything light reflecting, because the flash of a bulb will make your face look five shades lighter than your neck,” says Blandino. “You want to use products that filter light, not reflect them, and stay with more demi-matte or matte finishes. Try a matte bronzer like Milk Chocolate Soleil ($30, toofaced.com) or Chocolate Soleil ($30, toofaced.com), and our Tinted Beauty Balm ($34, toofaced.com) filters and fractures light—it doesn’t reflect.”

Blandino also warns against makeup that will distract you on your wedding day, like false lashes, which can peel off. Instead, go for a great volumizing mascara or lash extensions.

