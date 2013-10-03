Wedding Beauty Inspiration For Fall

Autumn may feel short, but all that comes with it is stunning. The crisp air, blue skies and bright leaves create the perfect backdrop for any wedding. To go along with the beautiful scenery, we’ve found the best beauty looks for you to try on your special day this Fall.

Muted browns, deep burgundies and soft berry hues are gorgeous colors to incorporate into your bridal makeup this season, and we found the best examples to give you inspiration. Whether you envision yourself walking down the aisle with a cat eye and a bold lip, or have been dreaming of a more understated look, we’ve chosen an option for everyone. So, take a look at the slideshow above to find some bridal beauty inspiration to turn heads on your big day!

