Beauty Websites: The Nicest of Them All

Come September 1st, beautifying ourselves will get a whole lot easier–and more affordable–thanks to TheFairest.com. Modeled after the many fashion discount websites out there (think Gilt Groupe and HauteLook), this website will offer steeply discounted products from top beauty lines, such as Stila and Korres.

Not only will this save you precious cash, but also trips to department store cosmetics counter. (This in turn saves your sanity, your clothes, and skin from smelling like about 85 clashing scents for the rest of the day.)

The site will also provide beauty tips and samples of new products for subscribers (similar to Sephora’s Insider Club, only your total will have a harder time of reaching, say, $100 for just a few items).