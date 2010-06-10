What’s Your Beauty Forecast?

Photo: Â© iStock Photo

Mother Nature and I are not BFF’s, especially when she decides to unleash all kinds of crazy weather on me. This week alone we’ve had blistering heat, stifling humidity and torrential downpours. This type of schizophrenic weather wreaks havoc on my beauty routine because I never know what products to use on my hair and skin to help combat environmental effects.

Technology to the rescue girls! Weather.com has launched a new function they call the Beauty Forecast. Major thanks goes out to the lovely Daneen at Spoiled Pretty who turned me on to this amazing application.

Here’s how it works: Simply type in your zip code and the Beauty Forecast will tell you not only what the weather is going to be like, but what possible beauty predicaments might pop up because of it and recommend products to use. If you click on the 5-Day Forecast option, it will plot out your week for you and tell you if you have a high chance for frizz and dry skin–it will even chart your dry skin and frizz threat levels for the next 5 days.

Genius, but it begs the question: Why didn’t someone think of this earlier? I could have been saved some major weather-related beauty trauma in my teens had this been available. Well, it may not have been around then, but you can bet I’ll definitely be taking advantage of this nifty new tool now!

Would you use the Beauty Forecast?