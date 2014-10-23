Wear Your Emotions on Your Hands With Emoji Nail Art

We’re all about expressing ourselves and having super fun nails, so what better way to kill two birds with one stone than with some creative nail art? Thanks to emojis, displaying emotion has never looked so cute. We can all agree it’s time to take them off of our screens and bring them to life!
From cheeseburgers to aliens and pizza to heart-eyed smilies, it’s no surprise that Instagram has even better emoji nail art than we could have ever imagined. Take a look through our slideshow, and be sure to let us know in the comments which emojis you’ll be rocking on your nails!
@Nguyen_h created the perfect nail look to portray all of our favorite emoji emotions.
Photo:
Instagram
Recreate this look from @Nailartbysig, using a @Monicahues nail decal. Bonus points if you do the manicure with your best friend and have matching nails!
Photo:
Instagram
Because, who doesn't love pandas and cheeseburgers? We couldn't help but have hearts in our eyes for these nails by @Mikutsuaya.
Photo:
Instagram
Diamonds and aliens never looked so good together. We said "yes" to this look by @Louisainthecity because it is out of this world!
Photo:
Instagram
Adding a little sparkle along with your favorite emojis is a recipe for fun nails, as @Vivanailspa has demonstrated.
Photo:
Instagram
Why choose one emoji when you can have them all? @Karencruzcontrol created the perfect nail art for when you're not exactly sure how you're feeling.
Photo:
Instagram
@Estefania_b06 knows that the best way to show your personality is on the tips of your fingernails — with some emojis of course.
Photo:
Instagram
We love pineapples so we're coveting these nails by @Grungediva and giving them a 100.
Photo:
Instagram
Seriously, what's cooler than aliens and pizza? We can't get enough of this nail art by @Deenailart!
Photo:
Instagram