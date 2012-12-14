How to Wear Neon Colors Through Winter

Just because it’s winter and everyone is wearing dark shades on their lips and eyes doesn’t mean you have to stow away your favorite neon colors. You may think that neon lipstick and nail polish only work in summer when your summer glow pairs well with bright hues, but there are ways to make them work for winter with just a few tweaks.

Dark wine lipstick may be glamorous for holiday parties and it really only works well for winter, but sometimes it’s fun to change it up with bright colors when it’s dreary outside. Choose to do subtle neon on either your eyes, lips, or nails and keep everything else neutral or dark. Go for matte lipsticks, bright-colored eyeliners, and fun mascaras. If it feels too weird wearing neon nail polish when it’s snowing outside, use it to accent dark colors and get creative with your nail art! Do a French manicure with bright tips or draw neon lines over black polish.

Check out the slideshow for inspiration and the best products to use to wear neon this winter. Then tell us in the comments below, how will you continue the neon trend?