How to Wear the Metallic Makeup Trend

From clothing to makeup, the ’90s are back in full swing. One of the most exciting trends for this fall is the return of metallics for eyes, cheeks, and lips—which we know can sound a bit daunting.
But now that we’re far past the ’90s and we’ve learned exactly what does and doesn’t work, we can successfully rock shimmery gold, silver, and jewel-toned hues on our faces and look sophisticated, to boot. Not sure where to start? Three top makeup artists explained to us which shades look best on which skin tones, how and where to apply the shiny stuff, what to pair it with and more. Take a peek at the tips above and tell us how you plan on wearing the metallic makeup trend this season in the comments below!
Makeup artist Kate McCarthy, who's worked with the likes of Judy Greer and Tatiana Ali, suggests looking for metallic products that have a creamy base, which will keep your look subtle. The consistency will counter the texture of the metallic finish making the result more natural looking while still keeping a little edge.
Glo Minerals Jeweled Eye Pencil in Baroque, $18, Gloprofessional.com
If you have a fair or light complexion, McCarthy says, look for bronze and dark charcoal metallics. Darker shades on lighter skin will pop and complement your skin tone. Using light silvers or golds is best left to those with a medium or dark skintone. If you use a silver metallic and you are fair toned, you could end up looking washed out.
NARS Creme Eyeshadow in Corfu, $24, NARScosmetics.com
To get the most color for a metallic eye use a loose metallic pigment and flat synthetic brush to tap the shadow onto the lid, says makeup artist Angelique Velez. Synthetic brushes help to hold the pigment without having the product fall all over the place. Make sure to concentrate the metallic color on the lid of the eye itself without going past the crease.
BH Cosmetics Synthetic Brush Set, $23.95, bhcosmetics.com
When using metallics on the eye area, make sure to use an eye base or eye primer so the product doesn't crease. The shimmer will last much longer that way, Velez notes.
L'Oreal De-Crease Eyeshadow Base, $9.99, Walgreens.com
Don’t forget about jeweled metallics, McCarthy says. Most people think of bronze, silver, gold and charcoal when metallic comes to mind, but there are so many out there in a wide array of shades. Plum, emerald and blue make for great metallic colors as well.
Sephora Collections Eyeshadow in Purple #5, $7, Sephora.com
Some of the best color selections for metallics come in pencil form, says makeup artist and beauty expert Melody Iafelice, like rich golds, bold silvers, sexy bronzes plus deep jewel tones of blues, greens, purples and the classics of black, brown and grays. Line in close to the lash roots and simply build a thicker line for more boldness. Be sure to finish a stronger eye look with a couple of coats of mascara.
MAC Powerpoint Eye Pencil in Prussian, $16, Nordstrom.com
Velez suggests pairing a metallic lip with a neutral eye or a metallic eye with a neutral lip. This will give a better balance to the face when focusing on either one or the other. If you want to try this trend in a more subtle way, highlight the eye with metallics just in the tear duct area and keep the rest of the eye rather neutral.
Body of Royalty lipstick in Fairy Tale, $14.99, Bodyofroyalty.com
If you prefer to do a shimmery lip, you can also easily turn one of your favorite lipstick colors into a metallic one by scraping the lipstick onto a palette and mixing in a bit of loose pigment like silver or gold, says Velez. Make sure to use a liner as a base so the product lasts on the lips longer.
LA Colors Shimmering Loose Eyeshadow, $1.50, Cherryculture.com
Cheeks can get in on the trend, Iafelice says, by way of highlighting, but be sure to use a no-color powder or cream version on top of the cheek bones. She recommends easing up with any metallic elsewhere in your makeup application and adding clear shine gloss to lips for that glowing look.
NARS Highlighting Blush in Albatross, $29, NARScosmetics.com