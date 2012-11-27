How to Wear Gold Makeup This Holiday Season Without Going Overboard

When it comes to holiday makeup, the first thing that pops into our minds is gold. Everything gold: eyes, lips, cheeks, and nails. But excessive gold doesn’t look good on anyone unless you’re modeling for a photo shoot or dressing up for a costume party. The key is to use gold to enhance your features and use glitter or shimmery shades to add some glamour, but don’t go overboard. Add just a little bit here and maybe a little bit there, and you’re good to go.

See the slideshow for some gold makeup inspiration from Pinterest. Ranging from gold lids and statement nails to subtle hints of shimmer, there’s a look for everyone plus tips on how to achieve each look. If gold is too bold of a color for you to wear or if your skin tone doesn’t pair well with bright golds, opt for a bronze or brown gold. Pair gold with red lips and you’re all set for any holiday party or a sexy date night.