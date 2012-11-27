How to Wear Gold Makeup This Holiday Season Without Going Overboard

When it comes to holiday makeup, the first thing that pops into our minds is gold. Everything gold: eyes, lips, cheeks, and nails. But excessive gold doesn’t look good on anyone unless you’re modeling for a photo shoot or dressing up for a costume party. The key is to use gold to enhance your features and use glitter or shimmery shades to add some glamour, but don’t go overboard. Add just a little bit here and maybe a little bit there, and you’re good to go.
See the slideshow for some gold makeup inspiration from Pinterest. Ranging from gold lids and statement nails to subtle hints of shimmer, there’s a look for everyone plus tips on how to achieve each look. If gold is too bold of a color for you to wear or if your skin tone doesn’t pair well with bright golds, opt for a bronze or brown gold. Pair gold with red lips and you’re all set for any holiday party or a sexy date night.
For a subtle gold smokey eye, blend bronze and gold eyeshadows along the lower lash line and all over the lid. Finish off with black liner and plenty of mascara for a look that screams glamorous. Try Stila Eye Shadow Trio in Gold Glow which includes three perfect shades for this look. (Image via Pinterest.)
If you don't want all over gold nails and want to get creative, add some gold flakes to black polish. Buy gold flakes from your local craft store and after applying two coats of black (or any color really), dip a toothpick in top coat then attach a single gold flake to the end. Lay it on your nail and flatten using your finger. Repeat, and go over with top coat when finished. (Image via Pinterest.)
Line your entire eye with a gorgeous shimmery gold like Too Faced Exotic Color Eye Shadow in Copper Peony. If you want, you can use the same shadow on the lid but if it's too much, just leave it as a liner and add mascara. (Image via Pinterest.)
This softer look is great if the gold glitter isn't for you because this color is subdued and paired with black graphic liner. Blend Nars Eyeshadow in Night Star and and Lola Lola all over your top lid then use a black eyeliner like Dior Crayon Eyeliner in Trinidad Black on the lower and upper lash lines and smudge it to create the graphic shape on your outer lid. (Image via Pinterest.)
Gold lipstick is probably too much for most of us, but you can still get into holiday cheer by topping your lipstick (preferably red) with a gold gloss to get a gold shimmer like this. We suggest CoverGirl Queen Collection Lip Gloss in Antique Gold. (Image via Pinterest.)
Like to mix metals? You can mix eyeshadows too! Use Ulta Metallic Automatic Eyeliner in Golden Eyes on your lower lash line and Starlet on your upper lash line for a contrasting yet stylish look. (Image via Pinterest.)