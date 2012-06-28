We Spill the Details On Our Own Hair Care Regimens

We all have our morning hair care rituals that we would be lost without, whether that be a specific kind of shampoo and conditioner, or the way we apply our favorite hair cream. We stick to what we know works, and we are loyal to the products that give us that little extra boost.
Here at StyleCaster and Beauty High, we also have our hair routines and we have compiled our daily hair care strategies all in one place. We want to share our wisdom with you and to shed some light on how we get our hair picture perfect everyday (or try to).
Click through the slideshow above and you may just discover a product that quickly becomes the new love of your life. If you have a lifesaver of a hair product that you use everyday, let us know in the comment section below!
I add a few spritzes of John Frieda's Frizz-Ease Dream Curls spray, a tiny amount of Bumble & Bumble Invisible Oil (available in July) to seal the ends so they won't frizz, and Original & Mineral Surf Bomb to my hair in the morning (leave it wet, a horror, I know) and walk out the door. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Bumble and Bumble I use a super simple shampoo & conditioner combo, and try to wash as infrequently as possible. (I often use a curling iron to style my hair, which is a horror show when it comes to damage.)Then I always make sure to add in something to nourish my hair if I do shampoo. On days when I'm not styling too much, I add B&B's surf spray for texture. On days where I am styling, I add their styling spray (which gives a glossier finish with better hold). Why do I use so much B&B? Candidly, I like the smell! - Laurel Pinson, StyleCaster Editor-In-Chief
I spray Potion 9 Lite all over damp, slightly towel dried hair, then let the Potion 9 sit in a while, then comb my hair. After I put in a dime size amount of SP Liquid Gloss, then Mousse Forte, or Volupt Spray and/or Thickify Foam depending if I decide to style hair with natural wavy curls, put them in a braid for crimped curls or blow dry my hair out with a brush. And the occasional Re-Shaper spritz of hairspray for some hold.
- Susan Gertner, StyleCaster Associate Editor
Tresemme Flawless Curls Defining Gel has changed my life. My hair is STICK straight and this gives me beach waves without having to do a thing other than (1) shower (2) squeeze a quarter size blob of gel and scrunch (3) walk out the door.- Brette Allen, StyleCaster Senior Account Executive
If I shower, I don't do anything to it. I just let it air dry on my walk to work.
If I don't, I just spray a little bit of Tigi's Rockaholic Hairspray around my roots and bangs, it was kind of what I used before I discovered dry shampoo.- Helena Hay, StyleCaster Junior Team Member, Social Media