We Spill the Details On Our Own Hair Care Regimens

Emily Albrent
by
We all have our morning hair care rituals that we would be lost without, whether that be a specific kind of shampoo and conditioner, or the way we apply our favorite hair cream. We stick to what we know works, and we are loyal to the products that give us that little extra boost.

Here at StyleCaster and Beauty High, we also have our hair routines and we have compiled our daily hair care strategies all in one place. We want to share our wisdom with you and to shed some light on how we get our hair picture perfect everyday (or try to).

Click through the slideshow above and you may just discover a product that quickly becomes the new love of your life. If you have a lifesaver of a hair product that you use everyday, let us know in the comment section below!

I add a few spritzes of John Frieda's Frizz-Ease Dream Curls spray, a tiny amount of Bumble & Bumble Invisible Oil (available in July) to seal the ends so they won't frizz, and Original & Mineral Surf Bomb to my hair in the morning (leave it wet, a horror, I know) and walk out the door. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director 

Bumble and Bumble I use a super simple shampoo & conditioner combo, and try to wash as infrequently as possible. (I often use a curling iron to style my hair, which is a horror show when it comes to damage.)Then I always make sure to add in something to nourish my hair if I do shampoo. On days when I'm not styling too much, I add B&B's surf spray for texture. On days where I am styling, I add their styling spray (which gives a glossier finish with better hold). Why do I use so much B&B? Candidly, I like the smell! - Laurel Pinson, StyleCaster Editor-In-Chief

I spray Potion 9 Lite all over damp, slightly towel dried hair, then let the Potion 9 sit in a while, then comb my hair. After I put in a dime size amount of SP Liquid Gloss, then Mousse Forte, or Volupt Spray and/or Thickify Foam depending if I decide to style hair with natural wavy curls, put them in a braid for crimped curls or blow dry my hair out with a brush. And the occasional Re-Shaper spritz of hairspray for some hold.

- Susan Gertner, StyleCaster Associate Editor

Tresemme Flawless Curls Defining Gel has changed my life. My hair is STICK straight and this gives me beach waves without having to do a thing other than (1) shower (2) squeeze a quarter size blob of gel and scrunch (3) walk out the door.- Brette Allen, StyleCaster Senior Account Executive

Aussie Split End Protector, Herbal Essences Curl Mousse, & Rusk W8less
Hairspray and on occasion, some Moroccan Oil. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member

If I shower, I don't do anything to it. I just let it air dry on my walk to work.
If I don't, I just spray a little bit of Tigi's Rockaholic Hairspray around my roots and bangs, it was kind of what I used before I discovered dry shampoo.-  Helena Hay, StyleCaster Junior Team Member, Social Media

Mine's not so glamorous. I use a GHD paddle brush, GHD Straight and Smooth Spray, GHD Heat Protect Spray, and GHD Straightener. Voila! Boring straight hair! - Clare Todhunter, StyleCaster Junior Team Member, Fashion

I use John Frieda's Frizz-Ease, my only product and it works great. - Melissa Gilbert, StyleCaster Account Executive

I wash my hair with shimmer lights shampoo and conditioner, spritz with Bumble's Surf Spray and head out! - Marni Golden, StyleCaster Editorial Director

I shower, brush my hair out wet, towel dry it and apply a dime sized dot of Fekkai Glossing Cream to my damp ends. I let my hair air dry and sometimes put Big Sexy Hair Hairspray if I want it to be more voluminous. Simple! - Sara Ventimiglia, StyleCaster Junior Team Member, Fashion

If I am straightening my hair, I will add some Garnier Fructis Root Booster and Tresemme Heat Protectant while my hair is still wet. Then I blow dry and straighten/curl. After that, I add John Frieda's Frizz-Ease to smooth out the ends of my hair.

If I just let my hair go curly and natural, I usually just add some John Frieda Curl Boosting Mousse in my hair when it is wet and then once it dries I will add some serum to it to smooth it out. - Danielle Pistono, StyleCaster Junior Team Member, Beauty

I put a hazelnut sized dollop of L'Oreal Professional Texture Expert or Graphic Gelee to wet hair and let dry. Then I flatiron straight. - Abigail Bock, StyleCaster Client Services-Editorial Producer

Sometimes after I wash my hair I use Garnier's Wonder Waves Wave Enhancing Spray. It smells amazing and prevents frizz, while defining my natural curls. - Jackie Saplicki, StyleCaster Junior Team Member

After I shower, I apply Aussie's Split End Protectant to the ends of my damp hair. Then, I put Big Sexy Root Pump Plus on sections of my hair and run my fingers throughout to evenly spread the serum. I also just started using Dove's Anti-Frizz Cream. It works wonders on frizzy hair, especially in the humidity that summer brings!- Emily Smith, StyleCaster Junior Team Member, Beauty

