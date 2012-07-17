We Share the Beauty Products We Can’t Live Without

We all have one product that would be impossible to go just one day without. Here at Beauty High, we understand that beauty products are crucial to feeling and looking your best. Whether it is a face wash or mascara, we make sure that we incorporate it into our beauty regimens daily. We rounded up the one products that we just can’t go a day without, because we figured by sharing our must-haves, they may become your must-haves too.
We shared our hair regimen secrets, now we are opening up about our beauty essentials. We have tried everything out there and have found the one thing that works best for us. These products may be as simple as lip balm or as classic as mascara. Whatever it is we know that they are the best products out there today.
Click through the slideshow to see what beauty products we at Beauty High and StyleCaster can’t live without, and let us know if you use any of them and if not, what your favorite beauty product is in the comments below!
Graphic by Caroline Partridge/Graphic by Caroline Partridge
GloMinerals Protective Liquid Foundation Satin II is made with Vitamins A, C, E and green tea extract, so it hides impurities and evens out skin tone without the texture being too thick. It also lasts quite long and protects against UVA damages. - Clare Todhunter, Junior Team Member
Kiehl's face wash gets rid of all the excess dirt and oil, without leaving my face dried out. - David Goldberg, StyleCaster President
Define-A-Line Eyeliner from Maybelline has been a staple of mine since I was 12. I love not needing a sharpener and being able to create a smudgier look all with one tool. - Helena Hay, StyleCaster Junior Team Member
Laura Mercier's Undercover Pot. I literally don't feel awake until my dark circles are gone, and the combination of brightener and concealer is THE BEST I've ever found. - Laurel Pinson, StyleCaster Editor-In-Chief
Olay Eye Cream -- me with dehydrated under-eyes equals a scary monster. - Marni Golden, StyleCaster Editorial Director
It is probably a tie between my eyelash curler and Burt's Bees. I can't leave the house without making sure that I have it with me. No one wants to have dry lips! - Danielle Pistono, Beauty Junior Team Member
I went through every brand of liquid eyeliner at Sephora until I found Tarte's MultiplEYE Natural Lash Enhancing Liquid Liner. I will never use anything else! It glides on super smooth and doesn't get in the way of my lashes. The applicator makes this liner a champ because it doesn't drag or skip, just allows me to easily maneuver it and choose how thick I want the line. - Jen O'Neill, Junior Team Member
Moroccan hair oil is a brunette's best friend. - Megan Cross, Director of Communications
Chanel Concealer in Shade 20 is one of the best concealers on the market. I also use powder right now and I get looked at on the street like I'm a ghoul. - Spencer Cain, Celebrity Editor
Clinique 3 Step Skincare Solution for Combination/Oily acne. It is the only cleanser/toner/lotion system that clears my skin completely, especially with the climate change my skin has been hating me for. - Sarah Gertzen, Junior Team Member
I love The Falsies mascara from Maybelline. It adds a ton of volume without leaving my eyelashes clumpy. - Emily Smith, Beauty Junior Team Member
Dry shampoo! Ever since I first tried it, I've been absolutely addicted. My roots get oily fast, but dry shampoo keeps my hair looking fresh and voluminous. I have one from Not Your Mother's right now and it works like a charm. - Maya Bett, StyleCaster Junior Team Member