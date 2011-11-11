We Love Oprah’s Favorite Things as Much as She Does

Her daytime television show may be over, but that doesn’t mean Ms. Winfrey has lost her holiday spirit. Last week she released yet another list of her favorite things and there were a few in there that we truly envied.

This Edward Bess makeup palette is Oprah’s perfect solution to all of our subway makeup woes.”These sleek little compacts—with lip and cheek stain, even eyeshadow—are perfect for getting it together on the go.” Oprah said.

This Edward Bess palette in Berry Chic is filled with “must-have-mauves” complete with a dual-ended brush for expert application and no more finger tapping!

While Oprah uses these Fragonard soaps to “wash away holiday stress” we will take one of each for their great smell and traditional ingredients. The art of a good bar of soap is not lost of us, nor Oprah for that matter. “These oversize apricot, olive, and almond oil soaps make me want to take up permanent residence in my bathtub.”

Oprah loves these Carrire Frres Candles to bring sweet smelling nature indoors, but we love them for their natural ingredients. Made completely of plant based waxes, these candles is produced without paraffin or petrochemicals and burns without producing smoke or soot. Plus, filled with essential oils the fragrance is amazing.”I don’t like a candle that overpowers, and these scents are so delicate,” Oprah said.

To see the rest of the Oprah’s favorite things check out Oprah.com!