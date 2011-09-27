We Like Elizabeth Olsen When She Smiles, What About You?

StyleCaster
Rachel Adler
by
4 Start slideshow

Elizabeth Olsen is the new “it” Olsen to talk about. Move over Mary Kate and Ashley, your sister is the younger, prettier and possibly happier version of you. Little O always appears so cute and happy in all of her pictures, so why oh why does Nylon have her striking such a clueless space-cadet pose for their October cover (and her very first)?

The star of Martha Marcy May Marleen clearly has lashes to-die-for (and enviably flawless skin) but she apparently studied some of her sister’s old covers before this shoot, taking a cue from their emotionless gaze and pouty lips. Is it just us, or do you like the youngest Olsen daughter in a more cheerful, youthful pose?

Let us know in the poll below!

1 of 4

Doesn't this look like a mug shot?

She's clearly a pro at this whole posing thing..

Finally, a smile!

