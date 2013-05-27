We Break Down the Best CC Creams to Perfect Your Complexion

It seems every so many minutes, there’s another “alphabet” cream being released. First, there were anti-aging creams (AA) and then came the rise of the Beauty Balms (BB). Now, we have the newest evolution: the Color Correction, or CC, cream.

We’re in love with the instant complexion perfection aspects of these super hydrating balms. From anti-aging properties to super hydration and sun protection, here’s our roundup of our favorites from the new beauty craze. Prepare for complexion (and hair) perfection, beauty fans.

