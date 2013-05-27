We Break Down the Best CC Creams to Perfect Your Complexion

It seems every so many minutes, there’s another “alphabet” cream being released. First, there were anti-aging creams (AA) and then came the rise of the Beauty Balms (BB). Now, we have the newest evolution: the Color Correction, or CC, cream.
We’re in love with the instant complexion perfection aspects of these super hydrating balms. From anti-aging properties to super hydration and sun protection, here’s our roundup of our favorites from the new beauty craze. Prepare for complexion (and hair) perfection, beauty fans.
More Product “Bests” From Beauty High:
Your Guide to BB Creams, Plus What You Need to Know About CC and DD Creams
Best Mini Hand Creams to Keep In Your Purse
Curly Hair 101: How to Get the Best the Best Curls in Hot Weather
Find out which CC Creams you actually need to get your hands on (and what they actually do)!
Getting ready for that all-important close-up? Nab this complexion-perfecting cream: it helps mask dark spots, acne marks and imperfections instantly and is shown to diminish their appearance over time. Time for a selfie!
Smashbox Camera Ready CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $42, sephora.com
The "CC" in this hair product stands for "complete correction," and with good reason; it fixes dryness, dullness, rough/uneven texture, weakness and brittleness. Use it alone as a UV filter or a base for styling. Either way, hair is stronger, polished and, yep, corrected.
Alterna Caviar CC Cream 10-in-1 Complete Correction, $25, sephora.com
Get all the benefits of BB cream with added complexion correction when you use this flawless, radiant cream. It hydrates well enough to revive midday makeup and it's gentle enough for hypersensitive skin. In short, it's genius.
Dr. Jart+ CC Essence Balm, $42, sephora.com
With broad-spectrum sun protection, this CC cream might be one of the hardest-working in the business. It evens skin tone, and softens fine lines and imperfections with light-diffusing mica. Not only is your perfect skin protected from UV rays, you'll look like you travel with your own lighting crew.
Supergoop! Daily Correct CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 35, $32, nordstrom.com
We love the broad spectrum of hues with this product, and it's a perfect secret weapon to improve the condition of your skin's tone and texture. It hydrates, smoothes and perfects - all with broad-spectrum sun protection and amazing color correction. Clearly, we love it.
Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream Hydrating Color Corrector Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $35, clinique.com
This six-in-one tinted makeup works has the added bonus of neutralizing redness while it moisturizes, brightens, soothes, primes and diminishes fine lines with a shot of Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. It's gentle, it's effective - it's amazing.
LORAC CC Color Correcting Cream, $28, beauty.com
This effective CC cream from the beauty giant corrects and perfect your complexion while it minimizes pores and protects against sun damage. We love the range of hues and the moisturizing, correcting effects. I mean, if anyone would know how to do beauty best, it would be Sephora, right?
Sephora Collection Skin Perfect CC Cream SPF 20, $26, sephora.com
We're fans of this genius skincare cream that instantly corrects dark spots and imperfections while it moisturizes, tints and infuses skin with anti-aging benefits. Your skin will be super hydrated and improved with regular use, plus it protects against free radicals and offers broad-spectrum sun protection.
Peter Thomas Roth CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Complexion Corrector, $48, sephora.com
This seven-in-one cream reduces fine lines, evens skin tone, gently exfoliates, hydrates, strengthens skin against moisture loss, improves the appearance of discoloration and gives skin a luminous glow. In short, it pretty much does it all.
Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Tone Correcting UV Moisturizer, $21.99, drugstore.com