That’s a Wrap! We Break Down All of The Trends From Awards Season

Awards season has finally come to a close, ending on an elegant note at the Oscars red carpet. From the SAG Awards to the Grammys to the People’s Choice Awards, celebrities have been showing up with their best faces (and hair) forward, bringing nothing but glamour to the shows.

After keeping a close eye on the red carpet over the past few months, we noticed quite a few trends emerging among our favorite starlets. From the side-swept waves we saw on Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain to the bright pink lips on Rose Byrne and Leslie Mann, these celebrities are giving us major amounts of beauty inspiration. Whether you’re heading out for brunch with the girls or stepping out on the town for a romantic evening, the stars have made sure to inspire beauty looks for just about every occasion.

Take a look through the red carpet beauty trends we’ve spotted through awards season and tell us which trend you’ll be trying at home!