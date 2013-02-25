That’s a Wrap! We Break Down All of The Trends From Awards Season

Awards season has finally come to a close, ending on an elegant note at the Oscars red carpet. From the SAG Awards to the Grammys to the People’s Choice Awards, celebrities have been showing up with their best faces (and hair) forward, bringing nothing but glamour to the shows.
After keeping a close eye on the red carpet over the past few months, we noticed quite a few trends emerging among our favorite starlets. From the side-swept waves we saw on Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain to the bright pink lips on Rose Byrne and Leslie Mann, these celebrities are giving us major amounts of beauty inspiration. Whether you’re heading out for brunch with the girls or stepping out on the town for a romantic evening, the stars have made sure to inspire beauty looks for just about every occasion.
Take a look through the red carpet beauty trends we’ve spotted through awards season and tell us which trend you’ll be trying at home!
Faux Lobs: The lob is the haircut of the year, and stars who want the look without the commitment are opting for the faux lob on the red carpet. Worn by Kerry Washington at the American Music Awards, Emily Blunt at the Critics Choice Awards and Naomi Watts at the Peoples Choice Awards.
Bold Red Lipstick: A classic look that's become trendy, the bold red lips seen on Jennifer Lawrence at the SAG Awards, Beyonce at the Grammys and Gwen Stefani at the American Music Awards is always a hit.
Braided Updo: Over the past year, braids have seen an evolution from the voluminous fishtail to the milkmaid braid. Braided updos are the latest trend, seen on Katy Perry at the People's Choice Awards, Taylor Swift at the Grammys, and Jessica Chastain at the Writers Guild Awards.
Elegant Chignons: Whether styled with or without flyaways, the elegant chignons seen on the red carpet this season were stunning. Amanda Seyfried and Naomi Watts were styled with the look at the Oscars, while Jaimie Alexander went for it at the SAG Awards.
Cat Eyes: A look that works for a brunch date and the red carpet alike, the cat eye looks great on just about everyone. Jessie Ware donned the eye at the BRIT Awards, while Emmy Rossum opted for it at the Critics Choice Awards and Adele wore the look at the Grammys.
Blunt Bangs and Sleek Hair: Singers seemed to hop on this red carpet trend seen on Taylor Swift at the BRIT Awards and Jennifer Hudson at the Oscars.
Bright Pink Lips: When it comes to lipstick, the more vibrant, the better. Worn by celebs like Rose Byrne at the Oscars, Leslie Mann at the Critics Choice Awards, and Katherine Jenkins at the BRIT Awards, these pinks have us excited for spring.
Grown-Out Pixie: Last year pixie cuts were popping up everywhere, and recently celebrities have announced their decisions to grow out the look. Among those making their way towards longer hair, Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway at the Oscars and Ginnifer Goodwin at the American Music Awards, these ladies styled the longer pixies for the red carpet.
Sleek Ponytails: An old standby made glamorous again, the ponytail is having a moment on the red carpet. Denise Van Outen at the BRIT Awards, Nina Dobrev at the Oscars and Jordin Sparks at the American Music Awards all opted for sleek ponytails.
Side-swept Waves: Possibly the biggest trend to come out of the awards season was side-swept waves, showing up on nearly every red carpet. Amanda Seyfried and Jessica Chastain at the SAG Awards and Jaime King at the Critics Choice Awards all looked like true Hollywood starlets while donning this trend.
