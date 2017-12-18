50 Stunning Ways to Style Short Hair

One of the biggest misconceptions about short hair is that there is a very limited number of ways to style it. Au contraire, the options are just as boundless and stylish as those reserved for longer strands. From pixies to buzz cuts and shags, the versatility of short hairstyles just seem to just get better with time. We’re sure plenty would agree, including celebs like Kate Hudson and Amandla Stenberg who made headlines for ditching their lengthy strands for drastic buzz cuts in 2017.
With 2018 just weeks away, now is a time to contemplate a new look for the New Year. If you count yourself among the brave few who will be going for a big chop, inspiration is never far. Ahead, we’ve gathered 50 different looks that are sure to turn heads whenever you step out the door.
Blonde Bob
Teeny Weeny Afro
Hot Pink Pixie
Blonde Buzz Cut
Black Bob and Bangs
Wispy Pixie
Blonde Shag
Blonde Pixie
Pin Straight Bob
Badass Mohawk
Curly Bob and Bangs
Purple Bob
Wash and Go Bob
Classic Fade
Betty Page Bangs
Chestnut Cut
Classic Pixie
Blue Waves
Cutting Edge Pixie
Slicked Back Bob
White Hot Cut
Pretty Tendrils
Voluminous Curls
Blue Bowl
Classic Brown Bob
Dark Brown Pixie
Pink Bowl Cut
Blonde Bowl Cut
Natural Close Cut
Picked Out Afro
Brown Bangs
Pink Bangs
Classic Buzz Cut
Tapered Bob
Ginger Mane
Curly Bangs
Slicked and Blonde
Wispy Bob
Jet Black Bob
White Hot Tresses
Short and Brown
Blown Out Bob
Tiny Top Knot
Asymmetrical Pixie
Teal Tresses
Ombre Bob
Layered Pixie
Windswept Bob
