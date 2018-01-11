50 Standout Ways to Style Long Hair

There’s nothing more comforting (or warmer) in the winter than a head full of long hair. But having lengthy strands doesn’t exempt anyone from falling into a styling rut. When it’s cold outside and our schedules are jam-packed, it’s easy to get lazy. Ponytails and top knots are cute and all, but every once in awhile, it can be fun to switch things up in a major way.
Whether it’s a milkmaid braid, luscious curls or a protective style, the gamut of looks for long hair is just that–pretty damn long. Ahead, we’ve gathered a gang of street style-inspired ways to upgrade your mane this season and beyond.
Classic Bangs
Photo:
Getty Images
Tiny Top Knot
Photo:
Getty Images
Waist-Length Twists
Photo:
Getty Images
Wild Curls
Photo:
Getty Images
Ponytail With a Bow
Photo:
Getty Images
Side-Swept Waves
Photo:
Getty Images
Hat Hair
Photo:
Getty Images
Classic Waves
Photo:
Getty Images
Messy Ponytail
Photo:
Getty Images
Double-Elastic Ponytail
Photo:
Getty Images
Slicked Back
Photo:
Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn Bangs
Photo:
Getty Images
Curly High Ponytail
Photo:
Getty Images
Pin Straight
Photo:
Getty Images
Side Ponytail
Photo:
Getty Images
Super-Sized Top Knot
Photo:
Getty Images
Embellished Twist
Photo:
Getty Images
Slicked Side
Photo:
Getty Images
Senegalese Twists
Photo:
Getty Images
Wavy Blowout
Photo:
Getty Images
Crimped Ponytail
Photo:
Getty Images
Crimped Blowout
Photo:
Getty Images
Red Hot Pony
Photo:
Getty Images
Half-Up, Half-Down
Photo:
Getty Images
Braided Sides
Photo:
Getty Images
Backside Braid
Photo:
Getty Images
Pretty Braids
Photo:
Getty Images
Floral French Braid
Photo:
Getty Images
Milkmaid Braid
Photo:
Getty Images
Braided Ponytail
Photo:
Getty Images
Bright Cornrows
Photo:
Getty Images
Floral Waves
Photo:
ImaxTree
Accessorized Chunky Braids
Photo:
ImaxTree
Smooth Top Knot
Photo:
ImaxTree
Heat-Styled Strands
Photo:
ImaxTree
Luscious Curls
Photo:
ImaxTree
Braided Halo
Photo:
ImaxTree
Messy Milkmaid Braid
Photo:
ImaxTree
Top Knot and Braid
Photo:
ImaxTree
Double Braided Buns
Photo:
ImaxTree
Side Braid
Photo:
ImaxTree
Pins Curls to the Side
Photo:
ImaxTree
Laidback Pigtails
Photo:
ImaxTree
Messy Bun
Photo:
ImaxTree
Bettie Page Bangs
Photo:
ImaxTree
Half-Up, Half-Down
Photo:
ImaxTree
Jumbo Twists
Photo:
ImaxTree
Accessorized Low Ponytail
Photo:
ImaxTree
Purple Waves
Photo:
Getty Images