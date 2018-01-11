50 Standout Ways to Style Long Hair

There’s nothing more comforting (or warmer) in the winter than a head full of long hair. But having lengthy strands doesn’t exempt anyone from falling into a styling rut. When it’s cold outside and our schedules are jam-packed, it’s easy to get lazy. Ponytails and top knots are cute and all, but every once in awhile, it can be fun to switch things up in a major way.

Whether it’s a milkmaid braid, luscious curls or a protective style, the gamut of looks for long hair is just that–pretty damn long. Ahead, we’ve gathered a gang of street style-inspired ways to upgrade your mane this season and beyond.