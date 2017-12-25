30 Ways to Slay in a Headwrap

Like braids and hair grease, headwraps are a widely recognized part of the black hair experience. These fabrics aren’t just reserved for bad hair days; they’re also a form of self-expression. Unlike small bandanas and headbands which are pretty limited in terms of manipulation, a headwrap can be tied, twisted and folded into more styles than we can count.

And because of its versatile shape, people with any and every hair texture can wear one. Black-owned retailers like The Wrap Life and Fanm Djanm are constantly serving inspo on their Instagram accounts, which means we’re always practicing new looks to try.

Ahead are 30 more worth bookmarking before your next wrapping attempt.