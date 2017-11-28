28 Street Style-Inspired Ways to Accessorize Your Hair This Winter

Holiday parties aside, finding the motivation to try a new hairstyle often feels like pulling teeth. Nothing motivates us less than the thought of having to brave wintry weather that will eventually destroy the effort we’ve put into actually going beyond a messy topknot or ponytail. Thankfully, there is a loophole, regardless of how long, short, curly or straight your hair is. Like a bright lipstick that distracts from a blemish, accessories are also a quick and easy way to make it look like your basic hairstyle is fresh off the runway.

And who better to show us how it’s done than the street style stunners who take trends from the catwalk to the sidewalk? You’ll be surprised to see just how many ways you can embellish your strands beyond a hat or headscarf. Ahead, we’ve gathered 28 looks that may just get you excited to do your hair this season.