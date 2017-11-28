StyleCaster
28 Street Style-Inspired Ways to Accessorize Your Hair This Winter

Photo: Getty Images

Holiday parties aside, finding the motivation to try a new hairstyle often feels like pulling teeth. Nothing motivates us less than the thought of having to brave wintry weather that will eventually destroy the effort we’ve put into actually going beyond a messy topknot or ponytail. Thankfully, there is a loophole, regardless of how long, short, curly or straight your hair is. Like a bright lipstick that distracts from a blemish, accessories are also a quick and easy way to make it look like your basic hairstyle is fresh off the runway.

And who better to show us how it’s done than the street style stunners who take trends from the catwalk to the sidewalk? You’ll be surprised to see just how many ways you can embellish your strands beyond a hat or headscarf. Ahead, we’ve gathered 28 looks that may just get you excited to do your hair this season.

1 of 28
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Hair Rings
Golden Beads
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Pretty Tiara
Tiny Tiara
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Flowery Bow
Bedazzled Bow
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Gold Crown
Blinged Out Crown
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Gold Rings
Hair Rings
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Bandana Bun
Bandana Bun
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Baby's Breath
Beautiful Baby's Breath
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Gold Jewels
24K Gold
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Contour Clips
Contour Clips
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Designer Bow
Designer Bow
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Sweeping Headscarf
Weatherproof Headscarf
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Threaded Braid
Ponytail Rope
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Embellished Braid
Non-Basic Braids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Chopsticks
Chopsticks
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Flower Headband
Classic Flower Crown
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Bandana Headband
Bandana Headband
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Bandana Holder
Bandana Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Black Headband
Turban-Inspired Headband
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Gold Jewels
Tiny Jewels
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Stretchy Headband
Stretchy Headband
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Black Crown
Classic Crown
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Classic Hat
Classic Wool Hat
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Designer Barette
Chunky Barette
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Flowery Updo
Floral Updo
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Bandana Ponytail
Bandana Pony
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Headband and Top Knot
Top Knot-Headband Combo
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Messy Top Knot with Barette
Embellished Messy Bun
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Hair Accessories | Parisian-Inspired Beret
Parisian-Inspired Beret
Photo: ImaxTree

