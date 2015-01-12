6 Ways to Wear White Eyeliner This Winter

On a smokey-eye streak? Keep the sultry look but give it some needed contrast by lining only your bottom lashes with white eyeliner. Start by blending charcoal grey shadow on your lid, blending in a lighter, white or silver shade of shadow above your crease.

Create a winged cat-eye with a thick black eyeliner pen. Line your lower lashes with the white eyeliner and dab a bit of your white shadow into the inner corners of your eyes to even out the look.