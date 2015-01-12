6 Ways to Wear White Eyeliner This Winter

Instead of digging through your makeup bag for that black eye pencil (that probably has to be resharpened anyway), give your winter look a bright finish by working in some white eyeliner. Believe us, the product has perks. It won’t overpower a bright lipstick shade (bring on the red!), brings attention to your eyes, and because it’s so light, viable smears and smudges aren’t an issue. Start working on sharpening your eye makeup skills and try one of these pretty winter looks today.
Lining your upper and lower lashes with a dark color will undoubtedly yield edgy, rockstar-like results. With white eyeliner, the same technique will give you a glowy, soft makeup look that won't overpower a strong lipstick color. To get the look, use the product on both your top and bottom lashes and have the thin lines meet in the inner corner of your eye.
Photo:
Imaxtree
On a smokey-eye streak? Keep the sultry look but give it some needed contrast by lining only your bottom lashes with white eyeliner. Start by blending charcoal grey shadow on your lid, blending in a lighter, white or silver shade of shadow above your crease.
Create a winged cat-eye with a thick black eyeliner pen. Line your lower lashes with the white eyeliner and dab a bit of your white shadow into the inner corners of your eyes to even out the look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pair up icy blue and snowy white eyeliner for a retro effect inspired by the weather. This look couldn't be simpler and only requires eyeliner. Take a white eyeliner pencil and draw a line from the inner corner to the middle of your lash line. Complete that thin line with a blue eyeliner pencil. No shadow or mascara required!
Photo:
Imaxtree
Try out a graphic look and layer black, red, and white liner on your lower lash line. Start by lining your lower lashes with white liner, followed by black and red directly underneath. Finish with another line of white. There should be no grab between each line. Use thin, gel pencils for more control and make sure to use a setting spray to decrease the chances of smudging.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Attempt a two-toned cat-eye wing with black and white liner. Line your lid with black liner and create a thin, angled wing. Use the white pencil to line the bottom lashes. Make sure this line is relatively thick. Wing that line up to meet the black one.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Here's your low-maintenance white eyeliner look. Ever so slightly, use a pencil to create an extremely thin line along your lower lashes that will open up your eyes. Finish off with a few coats of your favorite lengthening mascara.
Photo:
Imaxtree