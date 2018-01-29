25 Runway-Inspired Ways to Style Your Bangs

When you’re looking for a way to update your look without sacrificing a ton of length (because the big chop isn’t for everyone), bangs are a viable option. And contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a certain head or face shape to pull them off. That’s because there are a lot of different ways to wear them and twice as many products available for shaping and styling them to your liking.

As far as inspiration is concerned, we can think of no better place than the runway. Beyond the statement fashion, hairstylists are tasked with putting together looks that are creative and subsequently become the trends we obsess over for months to come. Ahead are 25 fringe looks that may just be the push you need to finally try something new.