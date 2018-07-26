StyleCaster
Share

Insta-Inspo for Styling Your Box Braids This Summer and Beyond

What's hot
StyleCaster

Insta-Inspo for Styling Your Box Braids This Summer and Beyond

by
Insta-Inspo for Styling Your Box Braids This Summer and Beyond
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

We find it difficult to label protective styling a “trend” because black women have literally sworn by it for eons. Braids, extensions, wigs and more aren’t just a way to conceal and protect natural strands, they also provide the opportunity for us to show off our creative flair in the ways we wear certain designs, colors and styles. Box braids are especially versatile in that they can be easily manipulated, regardless of their thickness and length.

MORE: 15 Products That Give Protective Styles Lasting Power

And during the summer, the go-to look tends to be the one that occupies ample space on our social feeds. If you plan on going for three-strand twists anytime soon, here’s a batch of Insta-inspo to bookmark when you want to add a little something to your look.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Rainbow Knots
Photo: Instagram/@vernonfrancois
Jumbo Plaits
Photo: Instagram/@thesouthernbraider
View this post on Instagram

X-pressions colour: 99J

A post shared by BRAIDEDBYDEE (@braidedbydee) on

View this post on Instagram

X-pressions colour: 99J

A post shared by BRAIDEDBYDEE (@braidedbydee) on

Half-Up, Half-Down
Photo: Instagram/@braidedbydee
Curly Ends
Photo: Instagram/@eupreta.s
High-Low Bob
Photo: Instagram/@ecostinhahair
Salt-and-Pepper Braids
Photo: Instagram/@aiyanasakari
Rainbow Braids
Photo: Instagram/@bonniebrooklynn
Jumbo Blonde Braids
Photo: Instagram/@braid_me_queen
Simple and Pulled Back
Photo: Instagram/@tahnee_official
Beaded Braids
Photo: Instagram/@charitytheartist
View this post on Instagram

Box braids tranças africana 💁💁 Orçamento via direct ➡️➡️➡️ 😍😍 • • • @lary_boxbraids • • • • • #braidstyles #boxbraids #jumboboxbraids #westlondonbraids #extralongbraids #longbraids #neatbraids #braidedbeauty #boxbraidstyles #londonbraider #londonbraids #ukbraids #braidslondon #protectivestyles #protectivestyling #naturalhairstyles #naturalhair #melanin #melaninpoppin #inspo #prettybraids #blackhairblackbeauty #blackwomen #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlsrock #afrocentric #blackbusiness #mermaidbraid #blackexcellence #africaninspired @nigerianbraids @_boxbraids @bestboxbraids @braidsgang @braidskillers @the_braid_bar @healthy_hair_journey @blackhair_flair

A post shared by Box Braids (@lary_boxbraids) on

View this post on Instagram

Box braids tranças africana 💁💁 Orçamento via direct ➡️➡️➡️ 😍😍 • • • @lary_boxbraids • • • • • #braidstyles #boxbraids #jumboboxbraids #westlondonbraids #extralongbraids #longbraids #neatbraids #braidedbeauty #boxbraidstyles #londonbraider #londonbraids #ukbraids #braidslondon #protectivestyles #protectivestyling #naturalhairstyles #naturalhair #melanin #melaninpoppin #inspo #prettybraids #blackhairblackbeauty #blackwomen #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlsrock #afrocentric #blackbusiness #mermaidbraid #blackexcellence #africaninspired @nigerianbraids @_boxbraids @bestboxbraids @braidsgang @braidskillers @the_braid_bar @healthy_hair_journey @blackhair_flair

A post shared by Box Braids (@lary_boxbraids) on

Space Buns
Photo: Instagram/@lary_boxbraids
Classic with String
Photo: Instagram/@lovmyhairbrand
Face-Framing Braids
Photo: Instagram/@laidsirens
Braided Bob
Photo: Instagram/@jemiomusic
Jumbo Double Buns
Photo: Instagram/@ann_rothh
View this post on Instagram

The challenge of my life has been that I am an extremely impatient late bloomer. I, and my personal projects, take time to truly come into form and sometimes the wait makes me feel failed. I’m confident that there is purpose in it- that I am being prepared, that I am becoming, but sometimes it’s straight up discouraging. Despite the work I’ve put in, few things have gone according to plan lately and I’d be lying if I said it hasn’t shaken my faith. Honestly the other day I asked God was he trying to hoe me 😂😂😂 (If my candid conversation with God offends you, idk what to tell you). — I’ve found myself so often comparing my progress to others, feeling this immense pressure to impress, and carrying a constant restlessness in the fact that I haven’t “figured it out” or reached that “point” I’ve been striving towards. And I do know for certain that those are burdens too heavy for me to bear. — I don’t have a classic Charity inspirational end to this post because I’m honestly still figuring this thing out 🤷🏽‍♀️. I do at least know for sure that God isn’t trying to hoe me lol, and I am committed to finding peace in this process. — For those of you that can relate to, and have overcome, that feeling of unrest in your own journeys, perhaps a word of advice on how you got to the other side?

A post shared by charity (@charity) on

View this post on Instagram

The challenge of my life has been that I am an extremely impatient late bloomer. I, and my personal projects, take time to truly come into form and sometimes the wait makes me feel failed. I’m confident that there is purpose in it- that I am being prepared, that I am becoming, but sometimes it’s straight up discouraging. Despite the work I’ve put in, few things have gone according to plan lately and I’d be lying if I said it hasn’t shaken my faith. Honestly the other day I asked God was he trying to hoe me 😂😂😂 (If my candid conversation with God offends you, idk what to tell you). — I’ve found myself so often comparing my progress to others, feeling this immense pressure to impress, and carrying a constant restlessness in the fact that I haven’t “figured it out” or reached that “point” I’ve been striving towards. And I do know for certain that those are burdens too heavy for me to bear. — I don’t have a classic Charity inspirational end to this post because I’m honestly still figuring this thing out 🤷🏽‍♀️. I do at least know for sure that God isn’t trying to hoe me lol, and I am committed to finding peace in this process. — For those of you that can relate to, and have overcome, that feeling of unrest in your own journeys, perhaps a word of advice on how you got to the other side?

A post shared by charity (@charity) on

Orange Micro-Braids
Photo: Instagram/@charitytheartist
Jumbo Orange Braids
Photo: Instagram/@kinkskurlsandcoils
Ombre Blue Braids
Photo: Instagram/@caroletobson
Deep Purple Braids
Photo: Instagram/@loveafrodite
Tied to the Back
Photo: Instagram/@braidbyvia
View this post on Instagram

Had a moment but It came and went 🦂 .. #wlyg

A post shared by A n n i e (@anniep23) on

View this post on Instagram

Had a moment but It came and went 🦂 .. #wlyg

A post shared by A n n i e (@anniep23) on

Straight Ends
Photo: Instagram/@anniep23
Shaved Sides
Photo: Instagram/@armstrongbraids
View this post on Instagram

Happy J U L Y beautiful people ☀️ I hope this month brings you an abundance of J O Y 🌻💚💛 __________ If you haven’t, SUBSCRIBE to my YouTube channel so you don’t miss any new videos. A NEW VIDEO will be posted on tomorrow on how I achieved these beautiful waves on my box braids! LINK IN MY BIO 🌻 __________ #boxbraids #longboxbraids #howto #diyboxbraids #boxbraidstyles #youtuber #youtubechannel #facebehindthechair #artist #SoCal #walkingadvertisement #naturalhairstylist #sandiegobraider #sandiegobraids #sandiegostylist #sandiegomelanin #sandiegomilitaryhairstylist #sdbraider #sdbraids #sdstylist #chulavistabraider #chulavistastylist #chulavistabraids #otayranchbraider #otayranchbraids #otayranchstylist #braidsbyrah

A post shared by Otay Ranch, Chula Vista, CA (@braidsbyrah_) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy J U L Y beautiful people ☀️ I hope this month brings you an abundance of J O Y 🌻💚💛 __________ If you haven’t, SUBSCRIBE to my YouTube channel so you don’t miss any new videos. A NEW VIDEO will be posted on tomorrow on how I achieved these beautiful waves on my box braids! LINK IN MY BIO 🌻 __________ #boxbraids #longboxbraids #howto #diyboxbraids #boxbraidstyles #youtuber #youtubechannel #facebehindthechair #artist #SoCal #walkingadvertisement #naturalhairstylist #sandiegobraider #sandiegobraids #sandiegostylist #sandiegomelanin #sandiegomilitaryhairstylist #sdbraider #sdbraids #sdstylist #chulavistabraider #chulavistastylist #chulavistabraids #otayranchbraider #otayranchbraids #otayranchstylist #braidsbyrah

A post shared by Otay Ranch, Chula Vista, CA (@braidsbyrah_) on

Curled Ends
Photo: Instagram/@braidsbyrah
Shaved Side with Ponytail
Photo: Instagram/@hairunruled
Earth-Toned Braids
Photo: Instagram/@kaynarapaixao
Classic Style
Photo: Instagram/@_yaramel
Lavender Braids
Photo: Instagram/@latchednhooked
Braided to the Back
Photo: Instagram/@thebeauty_station
High Ponytail
Photo: Instagram/@ms._p__
View this post on Instagram

Sometimes I take #pictures #bts ❤️

A post shared by Vernon François (@vernonfrancois) on

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes I take #pictures #bts ❤️

A post shared by Vernon François (@vernonfrancois) on

Bob with Shaved Side
Photo: Instagram/@vernonfrancois

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Delicious Nondairy Ice Creams to Try While It's Still Hot Outside

10 Delicious Nondairy Ice Creams to Try While It's Still Hot Outside
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Rainbow Knots
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Jumbo Plaits
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids |
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Curly Ends
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | High-Low Bob
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Salt and Pepper Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Rainbow Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Jumbo Blonde Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Simple and Pulled Back
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Beaded Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Space Buns
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Classic With String
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Face-Framing Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Braided Bob
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Jumbo Double Buns
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Orange Micro-Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Jumbo Orange Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Ombre Blue Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Deep Purple Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Tied to the Back
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Straight Ends
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Shaved Sides
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Curled Ends
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Shaved Side With Ponytail
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Earth-Toned Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Classic Style
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Lavender Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Braided to the Back
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | High Ponytail
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Box Braids | Bob With Shaved Side
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share