15 Awesome Ways to Style Bangs

Bangs are the best way to give your hairstyle a serious upgrade without losing length. They’re also just a great look in general, but anyone who’s ever had bangs knows that coming up with new ways to style them can be pretty exhausting. Have no fear: These 15 ways to style bangs will provide ample inspiration for your next haircut and beyond.
Long, wispy bangs are super-versatile and look great parted in the middle or to the side.
Photo: Via Beauty High
Style eyebrow-grazing bangs to one side and add a small bouffant for an instant retro vibe.
Photo: Via Bridal Musings
The French je ne sais quoi is never better exemplified than by short mussed-up bangs and long, tousled waves.
Photo: Via Glam Radar
Run a dab of pomade through long bangs to give them a piece-y look and keep them from straying into your eyes.
Photo: Via Fashion Gone Rogue
Spritz a sea salt texturizing spray into your hands and comb through your bangs for a beachy effect.
Photo: Pinned by Jooin Im via Blogspot
Create a deep side part and pull the lengths of your hair into a high ponytail to channel Audrey Hepburn's chic vibe.
Photo: Pinned by Rachel Humphries via Bree Nakatani
Breathe new life into long, grown-out front layers by parting them to one side and pinning behind the ear.
Photo: Pinned by Timi Balajti
Heavier pieces at the sides give the look of super-thick bangs without obscuring your eyes.
Photo: Pinned by DeBoe Studio via Blogspot
If you're considering long bangs but aren't quite ready to make the leap, you can fake the look with a deep side part and a well-concealed bobby pin.
Photo: Via BellaSugar
This rolled-up look is a super-cute way to style bangs that you're trying to grow out.
Photo: Via Brit+Co
Get insane volume at your roots by creating a diagonal side-part.
Photo: Pinned by Michelle Shriner
Piece-y bangs worn straight down give an edgy come-hither look.
Photo: Pinned by an.tjen
If you have fine hair, give extra hold to wispy bangs by running some hairspray through with your fingers.
Photo: Via Stylish Eve
Part long bangs to one side, then twist the ends upward before pinning to get this cute look.
Photo: Via Elle
