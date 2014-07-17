StyleCaster
15 Awesome Ways to Style Bangs

Rachel Krause
Bangs are the best way to give your hairstyle a serious upgrade without losing length. They’re also just a great look in general, but anyone who’s ever had bangs knows that coming up with new ways to style them can be pretty exhausting. Have no fear: These 15 ways to style bangs will provide ample inspiration for your next haircut and beyond.

1 of 15

Long, wispy bangs are super-versatile and look great parted in the middle or to the side.

Photo: Via Beauty High

Photo: Pinterest

Style eyebrow-grazing bangs to one side and add a small bouffant for an instant retro vibe.

Photo: Via Bridal Musings

Photo: Pinterest

The French je ne sais quoi is never better exemplified than by short mussed-up bangs and long, tousled waves.

Photo: Via Glam Radar

Photo: Pinterest

Run a dab of pomade through long bangs to give them a piece-y look and keep them from straying into your eyes.

Photo: Via Fashion Gone Rogue

Photo: Pinterest

Spritz a sea salt texturizing spray into your hands and comb through your bangs for a beachy effect.

Photo: Pinned by Jooin Im via Blogspot

Photo: Pinterest

Create a deep side part and pull the lengths of your hair into a high ponytail to channel Audrey Hepburn's chic vibe.

Photo: Pinned by Rachel Humphries via Bree Nakatani

Photo: Pinterest

Breathe new life into long, grown-out front layers by parting them to one side and pinning behind the ear.

Photo: Pinned by Timi Balajti

Photo: Pinterest

Heavier pieces at the sides give the look of super-thick bangs without obscuring your eyes.

Photo: Pinned by DeBoe Studio via Blogspot

Photo: Pinterest

If you're considering long bangs but aren't quite ready to make the leap, you can fake the look with a deep side part and a well-concealed bobby pin.

Photo: Via BellaSugar

Photo: Pinterest

This rolled-up look is a super-cute way to style bangs that you're trying to grow out.

Photo: Via Brit+Co

Photo: Pinterest

Long bangs are a great way to spice up an otherwise simple, straight haircut.

Photo: Via Drop Dead Gorgeous Daily

Photo: Pinterest

Get insane volume at your roots by creating a diagonal side-part.

Photo: Pinned by Michelle Shriner

Photo: Pinterest

Piece-y bangs worn straight down give an edgy come-hither look.

Photo: Pinned by an.tjen

Photo: Pinterest

If you have fine hair, give extra hold to wispy bangs by running some hairspray through with your fingers.

Photo: Via Stylish Eve

Photo: Pinterest

Part long bangs to one side, then twist the ends upward before pinning to get this cute look.

Photo: Via Elle

Photo: Pinterest

