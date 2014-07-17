15 Awesome Ways to Style Bangs

Bangs are the best way to give your hairstyle a serious upgrade without losing length. They’re also just a great look in general, but anyone who’s ever had bangs knows that coming up with new ways to style them can be pretty exhausting. Have no fear: These 15 ways to style bangs will provide ample inspiration for your next haircut and beyond.

More from Daily Makeover: How to Grow Out Your Bangs—Gracefully