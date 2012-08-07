10 Products to Help Refresh Your Skin This Summer

Even wearing lightweight makeup in the summer won’t keep your pores from getting clogged, when it’s hot and sticky outside you simply want to be as lightweight as possible in all areas. It is clear that in the hot weather you are perspiring a lot more than any other time of the year and this can take a toll on your skin. Now that summer is almost over, it is time to start refreshing your skin. For those who don’t have the time or money to go get a facial, we found the best at-home facial masques and peels that will leave you skin clean and refreshed.
SkinCeuticals' clay masque lifts away all the impurities and oils from your skin. It works better than the typical pore strips without damaging your skin. (SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Masque, $46, Skinceuticals.com)
Although it is pricey, this mask, made of 100% cotton, replenishes dehydrated skin and leaves it more radiant than ever. (SK-II Facial Treatment Mask, $90, Shop.sk-ii.com)
This formula uses the charcoal to go deep into pores and clear out any dirt or debris that make your skin look cloudy. (Origins Clear Improvements Active Charcoal Mash, $22, Sephora.com)
Try an at-home facial. This 15 minute facial peel is ideal for anyone with a problem t-zone area. (Soap & Glory The Fab Pore Facial Peel, $25, Sephora.com)
Not only does this chemical peel clear your skin, but it also has anti-aging properties that revitalize your skin. (Peter Thomas Roth Chemical Peel and Reveal, $58, Peterthomasroth.com)
This pore mask comes in single use packets works to reduce oils and clear out your pores without irritating your skin. (Dr. Jart+ Pore Medic Pore Clear Mask, $6, Sephora.com)
An ultra-cleaning mask like, this one from Formula 10.0.6, will get deep into your pores and clear out any hard to get dirt that could be clogging them. (Formula 10.0.6 Deep Down Detox, $5.99, Ulta.com)
For when you don't have a lot of time to sit and let a mask go to work, this one-minute peel will give your skin a fresh start with a formula that is gentle yet effective. (Philosophy The Microdelivery Purifying Peel, $40, Sephora.com)
Masque*ology created this mask that promotes skin renewal and also protects skin from any free radicals. (Masque*ology Anti-Oxident Masque with Rice Bran, $24, Sephora.com)
This mask will help polish away dead skin cells, leaving your skin more radiant and clear. (Bellaboo Berry Nice Face mask, $9.99, Ulta.com)