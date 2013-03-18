Waxing 101: Important Details to Know Before Your Spring Break Bikini Wax

Whether you’ve been waxing for years or you’re thinking about getting waxed for the first time, spring break is around the corner and now’s the time to start thinking about what your method of hair removal will be for vacation. Because it’s such a personal topic, we know it can be awkward to ask certain questions regarding bikini waxes. For this reason, we did the legwork for you and went to the founder of Uni K Wax Center, Noemi Grupenmager, to get her take on what really happens when you get a wax (and what to do if it doesn’t go so smoothly).

Beauty High: Bikini vs. Brazilian: Which is more popular amongst women?

Noemi Grupenmager: I’ve come to find that Brazilian and full bikini waxes are most popular among women as opposed to your average bikini line wax. Most women prefer a Brazilian or full bikini over a regular bikini line wax because it’s convenient and boosts confidence. Getting a Brazilian means you won’t have to worry about tiny hairs peeking out of your bikini when lying poolside. Many women also get full bikini waxes for hygienic purposes all year round. If you’re going to get a bikini wax, why not go all the way?

What is the secret to a pain-free wax?

One thing that many people don’t know is the difference between a hard wax, strip wax and elastic wax, or that elastic wax even exists! Strip wax, which is the most popular wax used, makes for a tedious, slow and painful procedure, often leaving the skin feeling sticky. Hard waxes break and crack, making the wax difficult to remove and also reducing hair removal efficiency, while elastic wax stretches to remove hair without strips causing less of a pull on the skin, meaning a more comfortable removal experience. A high quality wax is only one piece of the puzzle. There’s a basic understanding of the body that the waxer needs to have in order to properly remove hair.

What kind of prep should you do before a wax?

For the best waxing results, make sure your hair is grown out to about an eighth to a quarter of an inch long. This length is ideal because it allows the wax to get a better grip on the hair and pull it out directly from the root, rather than the hair just above the skin. It’s also important to keep hair healthy and hydrated all the time, which entails drinking lots of water. Exfoliation is key, however avoid exfoliating one to two days before and after getting waxed. Moisturizing is necessary to keep your skin soft in between waxes.

Who shouldn’t be getting a wax (i.e. people with sensitive skin)?

Anyone can get waxed as long as your hair is the correct length. I do recommend letting the waxer know beforehand if you have any allergies, health conditions, or are taking any medicine (like Accutane). For those with sensitive skin, there’s no need to worry about redness, irritation or allergies with natural wax.

How soon before spring break should you be getting a wax?

To be able to enjoy smooth skin throughout your vacation, I’d recommend getting a waxing service two to three days before break for the best results.

If you’ve had a bad waxing, how can you remedy the situation and how long should you wait before fixing things?

Depending on what went wrong with your waxing service will affect how you can remedy the situation. If your skin was burnt from hot wax, wait until it’s fully healed and don’t return to the same salon. Search for a salon that uses elastic wax, like Uni K Wax Center, which is applied at body temperature so there’s no risk of burning. If your hair was removed unevenly, you should wait until all of your hair is grown back evenly to go back for another waxing service. Uneven waxes generally occur if you’re transitioning from shaving to waxing and hair isn’t grown out evenly.

Image via iStock