10 Gorgeous Wavy Hairstyles

No matter the season or occasion, we beauty lovers know that wavy hairstyles are always in style. Equal parts elegant, fun and cool, loose waves work with every cut and hair type, they’re fancy enough for the red carpet and casual enough for an early morning brunch date—and they’re super easy to style.
If you’re looking for some wave-spiration, we’ve got you covered: here are ten of our favorite wavy hairstyles of all time. From loosely disheveled to perfectly sculpted, you’re bound to find a style that truly speaks to you…and your hair dreams.
Julianne Hough
The simplest way to get this piecey texture is by blow drying hair rough and adding texturizing spray and a dab of pomade. Pop in some braids like Julianne for added texture.
Alexa Chung
Switch directions with your curling iron and vary the width of curled sections to get waves that aren’t too perfect, like Alexa's
Kiernan Shipka
A half-up hairstyle is particularly flattering when combined with waves. To get this crimped look, wear loose braids to bed the night before.
Nina Dobrev
Dress up bouncy messy waves with a side part.
Olivia Wilde
We love how the actress adds character to her long hair with piecey, roughed up texture. Finish ends with a bit of pomade to get a similar look.
Rosario Dawson
A long bob can be made even better with waves.
Lily Collins
Use a texturizing spray to get chunky waves, like Lily's.
Kate Hudson
Waves can be just as alluring when they're brushed out and soft.
