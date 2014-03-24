10 Gorgeous Wavy Hairstyles

No matter the season or occasion, we beauty lovers know that wavy hairstyles are always in style. Equal parts elegant, fun and cool, loose waves work with every cut and hair type, they’re fancy enough for the red carpet and casual enough for an early morning brunch date—and they’re super easy to style.

If you’re looking for some wave-spiration, we’ve got you covered: here are ten of our favorite wavy hairstyles of all time. From loosely disheveled to perfectly sculpted, you’re bound to find a style that truly speaks to you…and your hair dreams.