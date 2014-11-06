Fake It Until You Make It: Wavy Hair Without the Heat

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world — if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a countered jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

By now, we’ve all caught on to the fact that wavy hair is in – but, we also know heat isn’t the best thing for your hair. Although it may be hard to believe, you actually can achieve great hair without the damage. While typically the classic 3-strand braid is recommended as a means to get wavy hair without the heat, it can often leave your hair looking tightly crimped. For the effortless and tousled waves, a twist braid is the way to get them, and below, we’re showing you how.

Wash Your Hair Before Bed: Take a shower at night and shampoo and condition your hair as you normally would. Once you get out of the shower, allow your hair to air dry about 90 percent.

Create a Twist Braid: Taking your mostly dry, but slightly damp hair, begin to do a twist braid. To do this, split your hair into two sections like you would if you were going to do pigtails. Beginning on one side of your head, take a top section of your hair and split it in two. Start by twisting one strand around the other, grabbing more hair and adding it to the strand as you go. Continue adding pieces as you twist and repeat the process on both sides until there aren’t any more layers for you to add to the braid.

Put the Rest of Your Hair in a Bun: Once all of your hair has been added to the twist braid, depending on how long your hair is, you will most likely have some remaining. The twist braid will probably go to about the bottom of your ear, and then simply twist the rest of your hair into a bun, securing it with a hair elastic. You will be left with your hair looking twisted on the top, and low pigtail buns on the bottom.

Sleep On It: For best results, do this technique right before bed and sleep on it!

Wake Up to Waves: In the morning, release the hair elastic and untwist your hair to gorgeous waves. Instead of brushing your hair, simply run your fingers through it to shake your hair out and add some hairspray for even more texture!