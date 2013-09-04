The Simple Trick to Soft, Loose Waves

Now that humidity is taking a break for the season, we can pick up the curling iron without worrying that our style will fall flat. (Those 20 minutes spent in front of the mirror will actually be worth it). One look we’re dying to try this season? The soft, loose waves that both Rosie Huntington Whitley and Scarlett Johansson sported this week.

The key to getting those perfectly undone waves isn’t which iron you use, but how you use it. To avoid tight ringlets, wrap one- to two-inch sections of hair widely around the rod, leaving space between each wrap. Hold the hair in place for 10 seconds and release. To keep the hair soft, go easy with product. We love Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hair Spray ($28, sephora.com) because it not only shields from humidity (just in case), but it provides hold without creating that crunchy feeling. Break up the waves with your fingers to finish.

