Beauty Buzz: Waterproof Your Beauty Routine, Beard Ornaments Are a Thing, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Apparently ornament beards are now a thing. [ Popsugar Beauty

2. Looking for a way to keep your makeup through the winter slush? Here are tips to waterproof your beauty look. [ Daily Makeover

3. Valentino’s recent haute couture show is proving that ponytails are here to stay. [ Style.com

4. Learn how to apply eyeliner correctly for your eye shape. [ Byrdie