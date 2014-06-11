Wedding Makeup That Lasts (Even through the Sweat and Tears)

Getting teary eyed on your wedding day isn’t uncommon. And for the less emotional, a summer wedding brings a new foe into the mix—sweat. Be prepared for whatever “water works” your big day brings you with the right waterproof, light, easy-to-blend makeup. Follow our simple guide below.

Prep & Prime

With a 12-hour day (or more) ahead of you, makeup doesn’t only have to withstand moisture, but just withstand. Prepping the skin correctly is imperative. Even on the slickest of days, the skin should be moisturized and armored with an SPF 30. Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 42 For Face ($30, sephora.com) protects while preventing overproduction of sebum. Hydrated but never slick.

As the first shield against water, prime the face, eyes and lips. Swipe face primer—one of our favorites is Smashbox Iconic Photo Finish Foundation Primer ($36, sephora.com)—all over the face so foundation has something to adhere to. Since eyes will be slickest, dab Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion ($20, sephora.com) on the lids, as well as the bottom lash line. Since no look is complete without lip color, use Too Faced Lip Insurance Lip Primer ($19, sephora.com). Infused with vitamin E, the lips are kept smooth and hydrated, preventing feathering and slide-off.

Finish with translucent powder, but skip light-reflecting formulas. Powder should set but never be noticeable to the naked eye, and especially a camera’s flash.

Layer Textures

Any makeup artist will tell you—the easiest way to keep makeup intact is to layer, layer, layer. Cream works as another primer, while powder sets. Start with a waterproof cream eyeshadow, such as Laura Mercier Spring Renaissance Metallic Créme Eye Colour ($23, lauramercier.com) and layer on a sheer powder formula. Since powder intensifies the color, keep it soft. Follow the same rule with blush—cream, then powder.

Shield Mascara

When the face gets wet, mascara is the first to go. Finding waterproof mascara with similar formulas to their counterparts isn’t easy. Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara ($25, nordstrom.com) is one exception–the wand and formula creates long, thick lashes that never clump. Can’t go one day without your go-to mascara? Add a shield with Anastasia Beverly HIlls Lash Genius Clear Waterproof Topcoat ($21, net-a-porter.com). The soft coating doesn’t crunch lashes or change the performance of the mascara.

Prevent Liquid Lips

On the hottest of days, glosses should be kicked to the curb. Instead, opt for lip stains—like Revlon Colorburst Matte Balm ($8.99, revlon.com)—that add matte color. Dab balm on the lips throughout the day to replenish moisture.

Read more: The Best Foods for Glowing Skin on Your Wedding Day