The Best Waterproof Mascaras to Get You Through Even the Hottest of Days

Hot weather can mean many things, but for us beauty junkies it typically means figuring out ways to get our makeup to stay put. Number one on our list? Waterproof mascara. Most of us refuse to leave the house without a full layer of mascara across our lashes, so when the temps rise we need one that we know won’t smear down our faces. Luckily, that’s where waterproof formulas come into play – especially if we plan on jumping into the pool or the ocean throughout the day too.
But, most of us also know that not all waterproof brands are created equal. Some still flake off, and some simply will never come off when we want them to. Just because we want that mascara to stay on throughout the day, doesn’t mean we want it to rip out our lashes when we’re trying to remove it – right??
Above we’ve listed some of our favorite waterproof mascaras to get us through the summertime – from the ones that will give you the most volume, to the best length and more.
Find out which mascaras you need to be stocking up on this summer to avoid the dreaded "smear."
This gel-formulated mascara is lightweight and doesn't flake – and will stay on through ocean swims and sweaty summer days.
(Urban Decay Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara, $20, sephora.com)
Smashbox's hit mascara, Full Exposure, also comes in this fabulous waterproof formulation. It lengthens and provides volume – basically giving us what we all want.
(Smashbox Full Exposure Waterproof Mascara, $20, ulta.com)
Rimmel's Scandal Eyes mascara has an extra-fluffy brush to help you reach every last lash.
(Rimmel London Scandal Eyes Waterproof Mascara, $6.99, ulta.com)
Revlon's Grow Luscious mascara has a tapered brush to help coat even the smallest of lashes. Plus, the "plumping" formula helps to fill out and make your lashes appear fuller than they really are.
(Revlon Grow Luscious Plumping Waterproof Mascara, $7.99, ulta.com)
Maybelline may have the iconic pink and green Great Lash mascara, but we also have a soft spot for this purple tube. The Falsies mascara has a special curved brush, helping to give you extra oomph to every last lash.
(Maybelline Volum' Express The Falsies Waterproof Mascara, $6.99, ulta.com)
Lancome's Hypnose Drama mascara has an S-shaped brush to grasp on to your lashes and give them extra volume and a full-on fringe.
(Lancome Hypnose Drama Waterproof Mascara, $27.50, sephora.com)
L'Oreal's Voluminous Butterfly mascara has a winged out tip to it's brush (like a butterfly wing) to really reach each little lash (especially the small ones near the outer corners).
(L'Oreal Voluminous Butterfly Waterproof Mascara, $8.99, ulta.com)
Covergirl's LashBlast has a volume-boosting formula to its mascara, plus, it doesn't flake and stays put – it's waterproof after all!
(Covergirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara, $8.99, ulta.com)