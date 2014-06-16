The Best Waterproof Mascaras to Get You Through Even the Hottest of Days

Hot weather can mean many things, but for us beauty junkies it typically means figuring out ways to get our makeup to stay put. Number one on our list? Waterproof mascara. Most of us refuse to leave the house without a full layer of mascara across our lashes, so when the temps rise we need one that we know won’t smear down our faces. Luckily, that’s where waterproof formulas come into play – especially if we plan on jumping into the pool or the ocean throughout the day too.

But, most of us also know that not all waterproof brands are created equal. Some still flake off, and some simply will never come off when we want them to. Just because we want that mascara to stay on throughout the day, doesn’t mean we want it to rip out our lashes when we’re trying to remove it – right??

Above we’ve listed some of our favorite waterproof mascaras to get us through the summertime – from the ones that will give you the most volume, to the best length and more.