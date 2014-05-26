How to Make Any Makeup Waterproof

We’ve got a long summer of sweat and swimming ahead of us, but why invest in a makeup bag full of waterproof products when you can turn any old eyeliner or foundation water-resistant with a few quick motions? These products are key for keeping a fully fresh face this season without a second thought.

Model in a Bottle Original Setting Spray ($18, modelinabottle.com)

It may not have the most glamorous packaging, but this setting spray sure gets the job done, even for oily skin. A few spritzes render your entire face, including mascara, resistant to smudging, humidity, tears, and yes, water, and it’s ideal for summer because the ingredients are formulated so as not to interfere with or reduce the efficacy of sunscreen (which you’re already wearing, obviously). It also comes in a modified version for sensitive skin, with lavender and aloe vera to soothe drier and easily irritated complexions.

Skindinavia Makeup Finishing Spray Oil Control ($29, skindinavia.com)

If keeping makeup in place is a daily struggle no matter the season, this oil-controlling finishing spray is for you. It seeks to replace translucent powder as the final step of your makeup routine to absorb and wick away shine and prevent foundation and concealer from caking or sliding. Skindinavia products use their patented Temperature Control Technology to keep your face looking fresh and cool, even when the temperature is anything but.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Fix ($21, sephora.com)

Brows are the absolute last thing we want disappearing from our faces when we jump in the pool, but brow powders and pencils in waterproof formulas aren’t nearly as easy to come by as we’d like. After filling in your brows, apply this waxy, colorless gel to give them a defined, well-groomed look that will withstand contact with oil, sweat and water alike.

