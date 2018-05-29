The 11 Best Waterproof Foundations You Won’t Sweat Off This Summer

Ah, summer—you tricky beast. We wait for you all year to come back and save us from the doldrums of winter, and you repay us by immediately spiking to 100-degree temps that threaten to melt off every tiny speck of makeup on our faces. And some of us need our foundation, OK? Some of us don’t have perfect, ethereal-level skin that can go without coverage on the beach or on sweaty picnics. But luckily, this problem isn’t really a problem anymore because the beauty world has blessed us with waterproof, sweat-proof, stay-all-day foundation formulas that actually work.
Sadly, though, waterproof foundation has gotten a bad rap over the years, thanks to some low-grade, early-edition formulas that applied like cake batter and dried down to a moisture- (and soul-) sucking finish that highlighted every bump and pore on your face. In a word, it was gross. But the new wave of long-wear foundations are nothing like their cousins; they’re infused with super-hydrating, skin-softening ingredients, like hyaluronic acid glycerin, and they can be worn on even the driest of skin tones without fear of your face flaking off.
Basically, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t try a waterproof foundation, if you haven’t already, and to get you started, we rounded up the very best formulas, below.
A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.
Tom Ford Full Coverage Waterproof Foundation & Concealer
Tom Ford's first full-coverage, waterproof formula, this foundation can withstand heat, humidity, and water while maintaining an even complexion.
$85 at Tom Ford
Photo:
Tom Ford
Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation
A little bit goes a long way with this waterproof, 24-hour foundation from Kat Von D.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Kat Von D
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Available in 25 different shades, this oil-free, vegan, matte foundation from Tarte has 12-hour lasting power.
Buy It on Amazon
Photo:
Tarte
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
This foundation is not only run-proof, smudge-proof, and waterproof, but it also stays on for 24 whole hours. Can it get any better than that?
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Estée Lauder
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Foundation
Air-light texture, demi-matte finish, 24-hour wear: Sounds perfect.
$12.99 at L'Oréal Paris
Photo:
L'Oréal Paris
Smashbox Studio Skin 15 Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation
Photo:
Smashbox
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation
Available in 40 shades, this foundation promises to stay on all day without caking or creasing.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Lancôme
M.A.C. Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation
This waterproof foundation not only lasts for 36 hours, but it can also be used as a concealer. Win-win.
$36 at M.A.C. Cosmetics
Photo:
M.A.C. Cosmetics
Rimmel Lasting Finish Foundation
For up to 25 hours, this Rimmel foundation is sweat-, heat-, humidity, and transfer- proof.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Rimmel London
Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Combination/Oily Skin
Get ready for even, flawless finish without the shine.
$9.09 at Target
Photo:
Revlon
Clinique Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup
Apparently this product was tested for streaking and fading at 88 degrees with a constant 80 percent humidity... and it stayed fresh. Impressive.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Clinique