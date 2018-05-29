StyleCaster
The 11 Best Waterproof Foundations You Won’t Sweat Off This Summer

The 11 Best Waterproof Foundations You Won’t Sweat Off This Summer

Ah, summer—you tricky beast. We wait for you all year to come back and save us from the doldrums of winter, and you repay us by immediately spiking to 100-degree temps that threaten to melt off every tiny speck of makeup on our faces. And some of us need our foundation, OK? Some of us don’t have perfect, ethereal-level skin that can go without coverage on the beach or on sweaty picnics. But luckily, this problem isn’t really a problem anymore because the beauty world has blessed us with waterproof, sweat-proof, stay-all-day foundation formulas that actually work.

Sadly, though, waterproof foundation has gotten a bad rap over the years, thanks to some low-grade, early-edition formulas that applied like cake batter and dried down to a moisture- (and soul-) sucking finish that highlighted every bump and pore on your face. In a word, it was gross. But the new wave of long-wear foundations are nothing like their cousins; they’re infused with super-hydrating, skin-softening ingredients, like hyaluronic acid glycerin, and they can be worn on even the driest of skin tones without fear of your face flaking off.

Basically, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t try a waterproof foundation, if you haven’t already, and to get you started, we rounded up the very best formulas, below.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.

1 of 12
STYLECASTER | Best Waterproof Foundations | Tom Ford Full Coverage Waterproof Foundation & Concealer
Tom Ford Full Coverage Waterproof Foundation & Concealer

Tom Ford's first full-coverage, waterproof formula, this foundation can withstand heat, humidity, and water while maintaining an even complexion.

$85 at Tom Ford

STYLECASTER | Best Waterproof Foundations | Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation
Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation

A little bit goes a long way with this waterproof, 24-hour foundation from Kat Von D.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Best Waterproof Foundations | Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

Available in 25 different shades, this oil-free, vegan, matte foundation from Tarte has 12-hour lasting power.

Buy It on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Best Waterproof Foundations | Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup

This foundation is not only run-proof, smudge-proof, and waterproof, but it also stays on for 24 whole hours. Can it get any better than that?

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Best Waterproof Foundations | L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Foundation
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Foundation

Air-light texture, demi-matte finish, 24-hour wear: Sounds perfect.

$12.99 at L'Oréal Paris

STYLECASTER | Best Waterproof Foundations | Smashbox Studio Skin 15 Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation
Smashbox Studio Skin 15 Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation

From the gym to the beach, this foundation promises to stay put.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Best Waterproof Foundations | Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation

Available in 40 shades, this foundation promises to stay on all day without caking or creasing.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Best Waterproof Foundations | M.A.C. Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation
M.A.C. Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation

This waterproof foundation not only lasts for 36 hours, but it can also be used as a concealer. Win-win.

$36 at M.A.C. Cosmetics

STYLECASTER | Best Waterproof Foundations | Rimmel Lasting Finish Foundation
Rimmel Lasting Finish Foundation

For up to 25 hours, this Rimmel foundation is sweat-, heat-, humidity, and transfer- proof.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Best Waterproof Foundations | Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Combo/Oily Skin
Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Combination/Oily Skin

Get ready for even, flawless finish without the shine.

$9.09 at Target

STYLECASTER | Best Waterproof Foundations | Clinique Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup
Clinique Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup

Apparently this product was tested for streaking and fading at 88 degrees with a constant 80 percent humidity... and it stayed fresh. Impressive.

Available on Amazon

