The Water-Resistant Products You Need for a Sweat-Proof Summer

There are few beauty blunders worse than transferring face makeup onto someone’s shirt. And the chances of this happening only increase when the weather warms up. Over the next few months, you’re also bound to get caught in the rain without an umbrella or travel under a cloudless sky at least once or twice. For these reasons—among others—we should be arming ourselves with waterproof or lighter water-resistant beauty products.

Waterproof Versus Water-Resistant

The common misconception is that waterproof and water-resistant mean the same thing. But there’s actually a small but significant difference. Whereas waterproof products are completely impervious to water, water-resistant ones aren’t as thick and are only able to slightly ward off the penetration of water.

According to Glamsquad’s artistic director Kelli J. Bartlett, “Water-resistant products stand up against heat and humidity, but won’t keep your makeup intact if you jump in a pool, while waterproof products will withstand a pool dunking session.”

So whether you wear one or the other really depends on personal preference; there isn’t a “better” choice. In both cases, Bartlett says that formaldehyde and parabens are commonly used ingredients you should steer clear of. Although they do a good job of blocking water, they can also clog the pores, leading to excess oil production and eventually, breakouts. Instead, opt for products that contain a small amount of silicone and a larger amount of polymers. The latter is a fancy word for a long chain of molecules that form a thick film around your beauty products, giving them long-wear ability.

Makeup Remover and SPF

And since waterproof/water-resistant products are understandably stubborn to remove, Bartlett recommends removing makeup with an oil-based cleanser. They’re heavy-duty enough to dissolve makeup in just a few swipes, without being super harsh on the skin.

“Lancôme Bi-Facil is the best, as it is gentle and effective because of its dual action formula,” she says.

And of course, sun protection should be priority, applied before and after your makeup. Right now, Bartlett is priming her skin with Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen and touching up with the brand’s Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen mist throughout the day.

Ahead are the latest and greatest options for head-to-toe transfer-proof protection, in case you haven’t stocked up already.