15 Watermelon Recipes That'll Complement Your Quest for Healthier-Looking Skin

15 Watermelon Recipes That’ll Complement Your Quest for Healthier-Looking Skin

15 Watermelon Recipes That’ll Complement Your Quest for Healthier-Looking Skin
Photo: Johner Images/Getty Images.

There’s a reason wellness experts are constantly preaching the gospel of water-filled fruits and veggies. One, water makes up a large portion of our bodies and is essential to healthy living, whether you’re sitting at a desk all day or engaged in a more strenuous activity. The general standard is eight glasses of agua per day, but even the biggest health nut knows that can be a tall order to keep up with. For that reason, we have our lucky stars to thank for foods high in water content because they keep us filled and hydrated at the same time. And for some reason, beauty brands are in a full-on love affair with one in particular this year: watermelon.

Well, actually, we totally get it. In addition to its thirst-quenching taste that instantly makes barbecues more appealing, watermelon contains a substantial amount of lycopene, one of the most powerful antioxidants in existence (also found in red tomatoes). It protects the body against environmental stressors, such as air pollution and humidity, and aids in the prevention of more serious ailments, such as cancer. In short: There’s no reason you shouldn’t be incorporating it into your routine.

For good skin health, there’s Glow Recipe’s top-selling Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask and Milk Makeup’s Watermelon Brightening Serum, among many, many other faves to choose from; but you can also get your hands dirty with food and drink alternatives. Ahead are 15 Pinterest-approved recipes that taste as good as they look and will give your skin the melon boost it needs.

STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Strawberry Watermelon Popsicles

These strawberry watermelon Popsicles are a summer treat worth the freezing time.

Photo: One Lovely Life
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Watermelon Pizza

Watermelon pizza may not be as savory as actual pizza, but the added nutrients are a definite plus.

Photo: Choosing Chia
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Blueberry Watermelon Feta Mint Salad

This blueberry watermelon feta mint salad definitely won't wilt after a few days.

Photo: She Wears Many Hats
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Creamy Watermelon Coconut Milkshake

The creamy watermelon coconut milkshake is high in flavor, but low in calories: score!

Photo: Cook Nourish Bliss
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Watermelon Agua Fresca

Few things are more refreshing than a tall glass of watermelon agua fresca.

Photo: Iowa Girl Eats
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Watermelon Coconut Sorbet

This watermelon coconut sorbet is a sweet alternative to your dairy ice cream.

Photo: Simply Sophisticate
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Salty-Sweet Grilled Watermelon

Make room on the grill for this salty-sweet watermelon.

Photo: The Kitchn
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Watermelon Salsa

Whip up this watermelon salsa for your next get-together. And don't forget the tortilla chips.

Photo: Craftaholics Anonymous
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Vegan Watermelon Jellies

Store these vegan watermelon jellies in your purse for those surprise sugar cravings.

Photo: It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Iced Matcha Watermelon Tea

Feeling tired? Whip up a batch of this iced matcha watermelon tea for a healthy energy boost.

Photo: Oh How Civilized
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Strawberry Chia Watermelon Smoothie

Prep for your next workout by sipping this strawberry chia watermelon smoothie for hydration and energy.

Photo: Minimalist Baker
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Watermelon Orange Ginger Turmeric Juice

Why have ordinary orange juice when you can kick things up a notch with watermelon orange ginger turmeric juice?

Photo: My Sequined Life
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Chocolate-Covered Watermelon Bites

Dessert goals are achieved, thanks to these chocolate-covered watermelon bites.

Photo: Just a Taste
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Watermelon Gazpacho

Nothing is more refreshing in the summer than a cool cup of watermelon gazpacho.

Photo: Once Upon a Chef
STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | STYLECASTER | Watermelon Recipes for Healthier Skin | Grilled Watermelon Shishito Peppers Salad

If you're not afraid of a little spice, wake up your taste buds with a batch of grilled watermelon shishito peppers salad.

Photo: Playful Cooking

