Tuesday's #NailCall: Summer Nail Art With Watermelons, Polka Dots and More

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Summer Nail Art With Watermelons, Polka Dots and More

Augusta Falletta
Brighter nail art is easily one of our favorite things about summer. Neons and punchy brights are all over the place come warmer weather, and we can’t think of any better way to usher in beach season than with cute nail art. Whether it’s watermelons, polka dots, or sponge painted ombre, fun nail art just makes summer that much sweeter.

The ladies of Instagram clearly have a similar feeling, because they really went for it in terms of fun nail designs this week. Take a look at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions above, and remember to submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

The best way to celebrate the warm weather? Adorable nail art, of course. 

@Wcsip's cute watermelon nail art makes for the cutest manicure we've ever seen. 

@Fabfingies' Tiffany blue nails with white bows look like they should be stationed at the jewelry store on Fifth Avenue in New York. 

@Dianabeautynails went for a simple ballet pink manicure, a classic look that works for every girl. 

Black and white never looked better! We can't get enough of @Nananailpolish's half moon nail art mixed with stripes and intricate patterns. 

Polka dots are one of the easiest ways to DIY cute nail art, and we love the gradient orange dots @Theglitteryblog chose. 

@Nailartbysig is making us feel like we're back in the '90s with fun peace sign nail art, and we're digging it. 

@Topbird shows her fanatic side with this World Cup nail art. 

@Fashcindotcom's white to teal ombre nail art is perfect for summer. 

