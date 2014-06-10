Tuesday’s #NailCall: Summer Nail Art With Watermelons, Polka Dots and More

Brighter nail art is easily one of our favorite things about summer. Neons and punchy brights are all over the place come warmer weather, and we can’t think of any better way to usher in beach season than with cute nail art. Whether it’s watermelons, polka dots, or sponge painted ombre, fun nail art just makes summer that much sweeter.

The ladies of Instagram clearly have a similar feeling, because they really went for it in terms of fun nail designs this week. Take a look at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions above, and remember to submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

