How to Do A Waterfall Braid in Under 5 Minutes

Braids aren’t going anywhere, ever. They’ll always be the hairstyle you can lean on both when you’re having a less than stellar hair day or when you’re looking for an ethereally chic look for a formal event. Luckily, the humble braid is always making advancements, with the the waterfall braid holding court right now as a full-on favorite.

In the above slideshow hairstylist Heather Olexa walks you through how to get the look at home, in under five minutes flat.

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab for Beauty High. Model: Natalia, Q Management