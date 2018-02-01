StyleCaster
Here’s What You Should Know About Water-Based Skin Care

by
Photo: Getty Images

We all know proper water intake is significant to optimal health, but did you know it can significantly boost the effectiveness of your beauty routine, too? Whether you are dry, combo, or oily skin type, experts consistently plead with patients to hydrate properly. Thankfully, the major onslaught of water-based products is making it that much easier to say au revoir to dry, flaky skin. We talked with board-certified NYC dermatologist Melissa Levin, MD, to break down the new trend and tell us what it means, how it works, and which products truly deliver.

What Does It Mean?

“Water-based products simply mean that the formula uses water as a medium to deliver ingredients,” says Dr. Levin. “These products contain little oil, but are rich in hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin.” Since water is the ultimate hydrator, this means you’ll get the benefits from active ingredients and a bonus punch of moisture. If you struggle with oily skin, Dr. Levin suggests water-based formulations are ideal, due to the lack of synthetic oils, which can clog pores.

How Does It Work?

Dr. Levin clarifies that a product with a water-based formula does not mean the product penetrates deeper into the layers of our skin. “Penetration to the skin relies on a number of different factors,” Dr. Levin says. “Water-based formulas use modern polymers to give a jelly-like consistency, which allows the product to hold much more water than typically found in creams or lotions.” In other words, the high percentage of water in the product is used as a vessel to better distribute other active ingredients.

How Do I Find It?

One easy way to spot a water-based product is the texture. These types of products tend to be lightweight, bouncy, and gel-like. When you rub the formula into your skin, it will appear to dissolve into water within seconds. Another tip for spotting a water-based product is a large concentration of mega-moisturizer hyaluronic acid. “Gel moisturizers are typically chock-full of hyaluronic acid, which is one of the most powerful and effective humectants that holds 1,000 times its weight in water,” shares Dr. Levin.

If you’re ready to pack on the moisture, especially during these cold winter months, water-based products are available at all price points and various formulas. Ahead are 13 that you’re sure to love.

1 of 13
STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

This cooling, antioxidant-rich moisturizer helps refresh and soothe skin irritation.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Belif
STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

This unique formula helps awaken skin’s internal hydration system to keep moisture locked in, even after you cleanse.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Clinique
STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | Dermalogica Calm Water Gel
Dermalogica Calm Water Gel

When dry skin needs a boost, this lightweight formula uses hyaluronic acid and fruit extracts to balance and repair.

$48, at Dermalogica

Photo: Dermalogica
STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Hydro Sooth Eye Gel
Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Hydro Sooth Eye Gel

This melting formula, infused with Belgium hot spring water and Himalayan pink salt, is like an espresso for tired eyes.

Available on Amazon Prime

Photo: Dr. Jart+
STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | GLAMGLOW WaterBurst Hydrated Glow Moisturizer
GLAMGLOW WaterBurst Hydrated Glow Moisturizer

Rub a dollop of this pearly blue hydrator onto your face and watch it transform into droplets before it completely absorbs into skin.

Available on Amazon

Photo: GLAMGLOW
STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | Laneige Water Bank Essence
Laneige Water Bank Essence

If you’re suffering from rough, dry patches, this serum-like product is loaded with mineral water and essential minerals to keep skin touchably smooth.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | L'Oreal Hydra Genius Daily Liquid Care
L'Oreal Hydra Genius Daily Liquid Care - Normal/Oily Skin

This lightweight liquid is uber-hydrating and absorbs quickly into skin without clogging pores.

Available on Amazon

Photo: L'Oreal Paris
STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel
Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel

An oil-free gel full of peptides, vitamins and minerals to strengthen and repair your skin’s barrier.

$60, at Murad

Photo: Murad
STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

This budget-friendly option has a blend of Hyaluronic acid and Olive Extract to moisturize and revitalize skin.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Moisturizer

Infused with the most mineral-rich thermal water on the planet, this cream helps combat signs of aging, diminish the appearance of hyperpigmentation and improve texture and tone.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth
STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | Simple Hydrating Booster
Simple Hydrating Booster

A few drops of this lightweight formula will brighten and rejuvenate your complexion.

$9, at Target

Photo: Simple
STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | Tatcha The Water Cream
Tatcha The Water Cream

A silky cream infused with wild rose, green tea and mozuku algae literally melts into skin and delivers an instant glow.

$68, at Tatcha

 

Photo: Tatcha
STYLECASTER | Water-Soluble Beauty Products | Vichy Mineral 89
Vichy Mineral 89

A booster chock full of hyaluronic acid and 89% mineral water to quench thirsty skin.

$30, at Dermstore

Photo: Vichy

