Watch YSL’s Banned Fragrance Ad

Fact: Americans can be overly sensitive. While our French friends are over in Europe pushing the envelope, we’re over here banning seemingly harmless fragrance ads. In new censorship news, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has made the decision to ban Yves Saint Laurent’s latest advert for its Belle D’Opium fragrance, starring Melanie Thierry. A spokesperson for the brand claims, “In a consumer test in France before the advertisement was broadcast, no connection with drugs was perceived.”

Most of the U.S. complaints stated that Thierry’s actions and dance moves are too suggestive of actual drug use. Yes, the video is sexy, and yes, at one point she runs her finger along her arm. Although I can see how this could be reminiscent of using an intravenous drug, the fragrance which has been around for over 30 years is called Opium, so of course some controversy is to be expected. And maybe I’m just completely clueless when it comes to drugs, but last time I checked, opium was something you smoked, not shot up.

We’ve all come to know and love YSL for their racy ads, which always push the envelope, and this one is no exception. I, for one, am going to go ahead and call this one an overreaction on the ASA’s part. Watch the commercial below and let me know what you think in the comments. Did YSL go too far this time?