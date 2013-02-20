Watch: How to Get the Windswept Blush Look

While many of the makeup trends we saw on the runways for the Spring 2012 shows were minimalistic, blush was certainly a must-have product. While the shades may have varied from pinks to peaches, what didn’t change was the placement of the blush. The makeup artists chose to apply the blush on the apples of the cheek and high up along the cheek bones to achieve a “windswept” appearance and a healthy glow.

Makeup artist Rebecca Shaw shows us how to get this look in the video above in just a few easy steps. Follow her tips and tricks to easily achieve the look yourself at home!