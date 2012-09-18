Watch: Get Shark Bite Nail Art from The Blonds SS 2013

David and Phillipe Blond are known for their extravagant shows, and this spring 2013 was no different. Following the theme of a “psycho beach party” we saw extreme cat eyes, latex head bands to border bleach blond wigs and various glitzy nail designs to get the mood across.

We spoke with Kristina Estabrooks, nail artist for CND and head nail designer for the show to learn more about the designs and to find out how to get one of them in particular at home. On top of having a few shark fin nails, many of the nails had “shark bites” painted on them — a print that was both crafty and easily replicable. Below Estabrooks explains how to get The Blonds nail look!

[Image via CND]