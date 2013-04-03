Watch: Go Behind the Scenes with Jamie Chung and “Lipstick Jungle”

To kick off the spring beauty season, we called upon actress Jamie Chung—you likely know her as Stu’s fiance in “The Hangover: Part II”—to model some of the hottest lipstick colors of the season. The 29-year-old actress was more than happy to show off one of her favorite spring beauty trends, and had no problem playing around with a variety of tropical trees and plants on set of our editorial shoot “Lipstick Jungle.”

If you want to know how to properly wear a two-toned lip or sheer purple hue, check out our spring lipstick story with Jamie Chung, but to catch the actress in her true element, you’ve got to get a glimpse of her behind the scenes, where she goofed around in between poses and playfully showed off some of her favorite beauty looks.

Chung also filled us in on her latest project, the dramatic film “Eden,” and told us why she thinks it’s the highlight of her career so far. While she admits that she may have gotten an “unconventional start” to acting by way of reality TV, it was always something she was motivated to do. She also made it clear that her personal style has evolved just as much as her career has.

