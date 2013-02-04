Watch: Get Runway-Inspired Nail Art From Emerson’s Spring 2013 Show

Runway-inspired nail art has become a huge trend over the past couple of years, but our favorite nail art is of course the kind that is easy to do ourselves. Nail artist Miss Pop fell in love with a print she saw at Emerson’s Spring 2013 show and realized that it would be simple to take it onto fingernails. By combining three of the colors used in the dress (a greige, purple and black) Miss Pop chose to almost wipe the nail polish brush clean of polish and then haphazardly streak the brush across the nail.

For the above look she used Essie’s Master Plan, Deborah Lippmann’s Dark Side of the Moon and MAC Cosmetics’ Breezy Blue. Check out the video below to get the look and remember that when doing this yourself you can always mix up the shades to whatever you’d like to get the look – just keep in mind that a lighter base coat will always work best!

[Runway image via Imaxtree]