Watch President Obama Answer YOUR Questions in a Live Town Hall Meeting

In the original post, Lisa asked our readers—you!—what you’d like to ask the President about your salaries, equal pay, and your future. Today, she’s in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she’ll bring your questions to the president — joined by 50 SheKnows Media and BlogHer expert bloggers, social influencers and community members whom you can watch as the event unfolds.
We’re live streaming the #ObamaTownHall discussion right here, so tune in LIVE at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time to watch the conversation!