Watch President Obama Answer YOUR Questions in a Live Town Hall Meeting

by
President Barack Obama at a Town Hall meeting equal pay

President Barack Obama at a Town Hall meeting. Official White House photo by Chuck Kennedy.

This week, we posted some exciting news: BlogHer co-founder and SheKnows Chief Community Officer Lisa Stone will be moderating a live town hall with President Obama about real women’s experiences with money, jobs, and the struggle to get ahead. (In case you forgot, StyleCaster is owned by SheKnows, as is BlogHer.)

In the original post, Lisa asked our readers—you!—what you’d like to ask the President about your salaries, equal pay, and your future. Today, she’s in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she’ll bring your questions to the president — joined by 50 SheKnows Media and BlogHer expert bloggers, social influencers and community members whom you can watch as the event unfolds.

We’re live streaming the #ObamaTownHall discussion right here, so tune in LIVE at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time to watch the conversation!

