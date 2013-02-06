Watch: Get Ombre Valentine’s Day Nail Art

Whether you’re going out with your significant other this Valentine’s Day or celebrating with some ladies, it’s a great excuse for some nail art. We’re lovers of girly colors and hearts of course (when appropriate) but tend to tread on the more subtle side when it comes to a feminine flair. That’s why we fell in love with the nail art that manicurist Miss Pop showed us – a trio of shades in a vertical gradient complete with a heart on one finger.

This look can easily be worn anytime of the year but works perfectly for Valentine’s Day, whether you’re making a big celebration out of it or simply having a low-key night. Above Miss Pop shows us how she got the look using Essie Fiesta, Julep in Carrie and Orly Ignite as well as a white nail striper pen. Listen to her tips and try it yourself and be sure to submit a picture to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured on the site!